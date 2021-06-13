Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

WaynEZ pays homage to the “Greatest”

By Tayo Odutola
thewordisbond.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndie rapper WaynEZ shares a new single “Greatest” where he proclaims his faith over a piano-laden backdrop. The rapper shares his views of being a Christian in these trying times. He reflects on his upbringing in a not so encouraging environment and how he was able to find his path.

www.thewordisbond.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soundcloud#Piano#Christian#Rapper#Waynez
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Apple Music
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Music
News Break
Instagram
Related
Celebritiesthewordisbond.com

Jahplaka pays homage to his “Father Figure”

Ghanaian dancehall/reggae/hiphop artist Jahplaka makes his entry on our site with this reflective track titled “Father Figure” where he pays homage to his late father. The track has a soulful and reflective vibe to it which fits the rapper’s patois-tinged flow and heartfelt lyrics. The record is a perfect gift...
Musichotnewhiphop.com

M1llionz Pays Homage To 50 Cent On "Bando Spot"

Nostalgia is in the air anytime a track from 50 Cent gets sampled. As the rapper-turned-television executive puts his focus on his Hollywood endeavors, new artists have been paying homage to Fif by interpolating or sampling his records and introducing these songs to a new generation. UK rapper M1llionz has...
La Puente, CAcsulauniversitytimes.com

Local La Puente artist pays homage to his city

La Puente resident Emmanuel Salgado used the city as his canvas in the making of his latest music video “27 Dream”. Salgado, also known by his artistic name “Manny Maverik,” released the video in mid-February. He previously created ten videos for his own music and has worked in production for bigger budget music videos for artists such as Young Thug, Meek Mill and Cardi B.
Musicthewordisbond.com

theMVP pays homage to real hip-hop on “Here I AM” [video]

Rhode Island-raised , Miami-based battle-tested emcee who goes by the moniker theMVP‘s shows his love for the culture on his new single/video “Here I AM.” The punchy lyric dense record is bolstered by Buckroll Beats‘ guitar-laden backdrop that blends perfectly with the rapper’s gruff vocals and precise delivery. The record is a showcase of pure raw skills as theMVP brings that art of performance on the track with a gripping cadence and lively energy as he decimates the wack rappers while paying respect to the real ones.
Musicupsetmagazine.com

Waterparks: The greatest

Fed up of a year of being stuck inside? Fancy a bit of disorganised mayhem? You’re in luck. Waterparks are back, and they’re better than ever. There's only one place to start with Waterparks, and that's the hair. "Changing hair colour is like an indication that the seasons are changing, or like when the groundhog sees its shadow," goes the explanation from the band for the constant colour evolution. Leaning right into the camera, Awsten Knight, he of the famous (and fabulous) hair shouts: "Yeah, THERE'S TWO MORE YEARS OF 'FANDOM'!!" before the rest of his band dissolve into giggles. Thankfully, this time around, the groundhog has happily sniffed out the good stuff, and a new age is being ushered in. So have Waterparks reached their 'Greatest Hits' era already then? Hell yeah. And then some.
Musicanimatedviews.com

soundtrack online

Luca director Enrico Casarosa turned to Romer to help set the stage and convey the youthful point of view of the main character, Luca. “I love his style—his accordion skills—and his ability to blend his style with the nuances of Italian music for this score,” said Casarosa. The film is...
Musicthebrag.com

Lorde shares new ‘Solstice’ teaser via her website

Lorde has taken to her official website to share another cryptic teaser for her upcoming album, this time uploading a video titled ‘Solstice’. The brief video depicts Lorde sitting on the sand in front of a tent and a campfire. She is also surrounded by a variety of plants and large bowls of fruit as two people remove something from boxes in the distance.
Musichollywoodunlocked.com

T-Pain Reveals Usher Reportedly Told Him He Ruined Music With Auto Tune

In a new Netflix series, T-Pain revealed he became depressed after Usher told him that he “f**cked up music” by using autotune. In a clip from the streaming platform’s latest series This Is Pop, T-Pain explained how he became depressed after Usher told him about his feelings regarding auto-tune. “Usher was my friend. I really respect Usher. And he said, ‘I’m gonna tell you something, man. You kinda f‑‑‑ed up music,'” the singer recalled.
San Francisco, CASan Francisco Weekly

John Vanderslice Pays Homage to David Berman

In these twitchy times, when the strange, monotonous forces of the pandemic have blurred days into weeks and weeks into months and vice versa, it can be easy to forget what was breaking our hearts before daily death counts numbed us all to tragedy. Sometimes death overshadows death. One of...
TV & Videosmacny.org

Episode 209: The Greatest Edge

Episode 209 of The Next Page is available for download!. In this week’s episode, we’re discussing how you can develop a strong competitive edge for your company by reviewing four areas: personnel, vision, work ethic, and leadership. We’d love to hear from you! Send comments, questions, or discussion ideas to...
Musichiphopnc.com

OMG: Social Media Claps Back At Usher For Saying T-Pain Ruined Music With Auto-Tune

Clips of T-Pain hit social media in the promotion of Netflix’s newest eight-part documentary, “This Is Pop” saying that Usher is the reason he went into a four-year depression. The singer remembered when they were on a first-class flight to the 2013 BET Awards when he pulled him aside to say that he ruined music with auto-tune.
MusicETOnline.com

Dove and the CROWN Coalition Unveil Music Video for Nina Simone's 'Feeling Good' Paying Homage to Black Beauty

Nina Simone's iconic single, "Feeling Good,' was released in 1965, and it finally has a music video it deserves. Directed by Sara Lacombe, the song's first-ever music video is a collaboration between Dove, the CROWN Act, Verve Records, UMe and the Nina Simone Charitable Trust. According to The Root, the video aims to continue Simone's legacy and tell stories that inspire Black female empowerment and oppose societal expectations and beauty standards.
San Francisco, CAKQED

Freddie Pays Homage to Radical Queer Activism with ‘Bashback!’

Welcome to Pass the Aux, where every week we feature new music by Bay Area artists. Check out past entries and submit a song for future coverage here. Peaceful protest has its virtues, but Freddie makes the case that self-defense against oppressive people and systems is also necessary in their new single, “Bashback!”
Greene County, INGreene County Daily World

The greatest invention of all time

If, like me, you find you have trouble getting into the groove some days, you might just simply try to spiff up the conversation. At the office today, the topic around the water cooler was, what is the greatest invention of all time?. Janice didn’t hesitate to answer – the...
Musicwnypapers.com

Jenny & Tyler pay homage to family with endearing 'Part of Me'

Acclaimed folk/pop husband/wife duo Jenny & Tyler return with the very personal “Part of Me,” inspired by their two oldest daughters, Jane and Sara. The song was penned by the duo’s Jenny Somers while processing her children’s response to the events and challenges that have marked the past year. “One...
TV Seriesfame10.com

Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers For The Next Two Weeks (June 21 – July 2, 2021)

Quinn and Carter’s affair will be revealed during Queric’s vow renewal ceremony, coming up on The Bold And The Beautiful (B&B). Also, Thomas will be taken hostage by Justin, while Bill and Liam remain in prison. Plus, Steffy and Finn will be overjoyed when she gives birth to a healthy, baby boy. Learn more below in the B&B spoilers for June 21 to July 2, 2021.
Video GamesInternational Business Times

'Battlefield 2042' Trailer Pays Homage To The Series' Best Moments

"Battlefield 2042's" trailer shows a collection of the most memorable moments in the series. The game will feature the same chaotic, large-scale gameplay of the previous titles. The game is set to launch in October. The reveal trailer for the heavily-teased “Battlefield 2042” is now available, showing that the game...