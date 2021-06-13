Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Why Hearing ‘Sweet Caroline’ At Fenway Was ‘Surreal’ For Brandon Brennan

By Alexandra Francisco
Posted by 
NESN
NESN
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Patriots Mailbag: Could Young Wide Receiver Be Surprise Roster Candidate?. Before Brandon Brennan tossed three innings of relief in his debut for the Boston Red Sox on Saturday, he spoke about one of the most memorable moments of his career. As a rookie on the Seattle Mariners in 2019, he...

nesn.com
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
14K+
Followers
22K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Brennan
Person
Nick Pivetta
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fenway Park#Patriots#The Boston Red Sox#The Seattle Mariners#Triple A Worcester
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
News Break
MLB
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBbloggingtheredsox.com

Red Sox recall Brandon Brennan from Triple-A Worcester, option Phillips Valdez

Before wrapping up a three-game series against the Astros at Fenway Park on Thursday, the Red Sox recalled right-hander Brandon Brennan from Triple-A Worcester. In a corresponding move, fellow righty Phillips Valdez was optioned down to the WooSox, the team announced Thursday evening. The move to swap relievers comes at...
MLBBoston Globe

Fenway crowd wanted to let the Astros hear it, but Houston had the last word against Red Sox

Carlos Correa put his hand to his ear following his first-inning homer off Martín Pérez Tuesday night at Fenway Park. Boos rained down on the shortstop from the crowd, a response to the Astros’ 2017 sign-stealing scandal. After a 2020 season with no fans, this was the Fenway crowd’s first chance to give Correa and his club an earful. The hand to his ear was Correa’s reply: He didn’t care.
MLBMLB

Sale throws bullpen session at Fenway

BOSTON -- On a searing-hot Tuesday afternoon at Fenway Park, Chris Sale presented one of the most welcome sights of summer so far for the Red Sox. The lanky lefty stood on the bullpen mound and threw 25 pitches -- mixing in his fastball, changeup and slider. At last, Sale’s...
MLBbloggingtheredsox.com

Red Sox select Ryan Weber, designate Brandon Brennan for assignment

Before taking on the Blue Jays in the third game of a four-game series at Fenway Park on Sunday afternoon, the Red Sox selected the contract of right-hander Ryan Weber from Triple-A Worcester and added him to the major-league roster. In a corresponding move, fellow right-hander Brandon Brennan was designated...
MLBBoston Herald

Alex Cora on Astros being booed at Fenway Park: ‘Tough to hear it’

When Alex Cora got home after the Red Sox’ 7-1 loss to the Astros on Tuesday, the manager wasn’t only bothered by the result of the game. It was also the booing the visitors and his former club received. Cora had anticipated for weeks the treatment the Astros would receive...
MLBpressboxonline.com

Stan ‘The Fan’ Charles: Why Orioles Manager Brandon Hyde Deserves Extension

In case you are reading this and the Orioles are in the midst of a 12- to 15-game winning streak (chances are they won’t be), manager Brandon Hyde will still have an overall win-loss record that will have many calling for him getting the heave-ho at season’s end. But that would be the exactly wrong move to make, and my money is on general manager Mike Elias being much smarter than trying the all-too-typical sleight-of-hand trick used by insecure GMs when their team is committed to a rebuild that doesn’t feel like it’s moving fast enough.
MLBYardbarker

Red Sox outright Brandon Brennan to Triple-A Worcester after reliever clears waivers

Brennan, who turns 30 next month, was initially called up from Worcester last Thursday so that Boston could add a fresh arm to its heavily-used bullpen. In his lone appearance with the big-league club, Brennan tossed three scoreless innings of relief while allowing three hits and two walks to go along with one strikeout when working in relief of Nick Pivetta in Saturday’s 7-2 loss to the Blue Jays at Fenway Park.
Omaha, NEdailyjournal.net

Oliver: Surreal setting at Olympic swim trials

Editor’s note: Cade Oliver, a 2021 Franklin graduate, will be periodically chronicling his experiences this week at the USA Swimming Olympic Trials in Omaha, Nebraska. I remember coming to this facility five years ago thinking, “I want to swim here one day.”. That was what my 14-year-old mind went to...
MLBlineups.com

MLB Week 13 Hitting Waiver Wire: Taking A Flyer On Miami’s Jesus Sanchez

No, this isn’t Jarred Kelenic or Julio Rodríguez. It’s not even Taylor Trammell. It’s Jake Fraley, Seattle’s 26-year-old twenty-first overall prospect. While by no means does Fraley share the prospect pedigree that any of these other three share, he’s made the absolute most of his opportunity in 2021. Having debuted back in 2019, and appearing in 2020 as well, Fraley was rather underwhelming thus far in his brief major league appearances. So far in 82 plate appearances this season however, Fraley is slashing .254/.463/.492 with four home runs, 16 RBIs, four stolen bases, and 13 runs. Perhaps most encouraging is the 19-to-22 strikeout-to-walk ratio. 22 walks in 82 plate appearances! This isn’t completely out of nowhere, either, as his four-year-plus minor league career suggests his plate discipline is real. For his professional career, he has a strikeout percentage less than 20 and a walk percentage close to 10. He was never a big power hitter, but a spike in homers in 2019 was a hopeful sign that he’d developed that part of his game. So far in 2021, he’s hit four dingers in just 82 plate appearances. Fraley was already expected to contribute in some other categories, such as average and steals, but adding home runs to his profile could certainly make him a valuable fantasy player moving forward.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Red Sox Wrap: Boston Hands Rays Seventh Straight Loss In 11-Inning Win

Ben Simmons Trade Feels Inevitable; Should Celtics Consider 76ers Star?. It was not easy, but the Red Sox handed the Rays their seventh loss in a row. Boston defeated the Rays 9-5 in 11 innings Tuesday night at Tropicana Field in a game that featured a little bit of everything between errors on both sides of the ball, questionable calls, Major League Baseball debuts and, naturally, the catwalk getting involved.
NHLchatsports.com

Sweet, Sweet Silence

I'm sure the Emperor was going to get to this soon, but I relish the opportunity to beat him to this particular punch. I stayed up last night just in case I had the chance to witness, and listen to, this... From Mark Kiszla, Denver Post. There’s no sound sadder...
MLBtrifectanetworksports.com

Connelly’s Top Ten – Tony C / Red Sox defense / Archie Bunker

1. Rafael Devers versus Tony C’s first four years. 2. Tony Eason in the 1985 AFC Championship season: 56% completion / 11 TD to 17 INT. 3. In ten seasons – Kyrie Irving has been available to his team for their last game of the season only five times (thank God Brooklyn lost – so much for super teams)
Boston, MABoston University

To Do Today: Tour Fenway Park

A unique behind-the-scenes peek into nation’s oldest ballpark. Tours are held daily on the hour, from 9 am to 5 pm on non–game days, and from 9 am until three hours before the start of a home game. Where?. 19 Jersey St., Boston. How much?. $21 for adults, $15 for...
MLBHenry County Daily Herald

Ronald Acuna Jr. homers as Braves split DH with Mets

Ronald Acuna Jr. again homered for the lone run in a split-salvaging second game of a doubleheader Monday night, when his fifth-inning shot lifted the visiting Atlanta Braves to a 1-0 win over the New York Mets. In the opener, Jacob deGrom allowed one hit over five scoreless innings and...
MLBnumberfire.com

Mitch Moreland hitting fifth Monday for Oakland

Oakland Athletics designated hitter Mitch Moreland is in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Kyle Gibson and the Texas Rangers. Moreland was held out of Sunday's lineup with a left-hander on the opposing mound. He will return to DH duties on Monday and hit fifth. Sean Murphy will start behind the plate in place of Aramis Garcia.
UFCjioforme.com

Lucas Brennan wins with Anaconda Chalk – MMA Sports

Uncasville, Connecticut – Lucas Brennan He spoke to the media on Friday night after his first round submission beat Matt Skibicki at Verator 260. Brennan (5-0 MMA, 5-0 BMMA) discussed his performance and the smooth anaconda choke he used to win. Instead of sticking to the finish, I want to take a short break to get my body right.