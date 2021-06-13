CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Crab it, Hackjaw”: Devolver Digital is Keeping E3 Surreal

By Cameron Daxon
 2021-06-13

Cover picture for the articleThe Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, is a trade show that is and always has been somewhat full of itself. Fortunately Devolver Digital, indie publisher extraordinaire, has made a yearly sendup of E3, buzzwords, and trends into a tradition. This year was no different, with the Devolver team combining its surreal...

