Two very talented Browns draft picks, Nick Chubb and Denzel Ward, are looking forward to finally achieving the team success that evaded the Browns during the early years of their careers. With the Browns on the cusp of success and with continuity in the coaching staff, it's no surprise that these two standout players have a strong desire to remain in town with the team. Both talked to the media yesterday and discussed preliminary contract talks with their agents and their desire to remain in town.