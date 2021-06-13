RailCats box score

The 2021 minor league has been marred by a rash of injuries to some of the Cubs’ top prospects. Brailyn Márquez, Miguel Amaya, Kohl Franklin, Jack Patterson, and many more suffered from some malady or other that is keeping them off the field. However, there are some prospects who are taking advantage of that situation to showcase what they can do with a bat or a ball in their hands. One such player is Myrtle Beach outfielder Yohendrick Pinango (Pee-yang-go).