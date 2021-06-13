RailCats box score
2B — Sermo, Samson, Zawada, Monge (SC); MJ Rookard, Cameron Comer, Alec Olund (RC). 3B — Michael Woodworth (RC). Pitching summary: SIOUX CITY — Ledet (4.1 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO), Kuhns (1.2 IP, 1 H, 3 SO), Hrbek (1 IP, 1 SO), Gercken (1 IP, 1 BB, 2 SO), Pobereyko (1 IP, 2 SO); RAILCATS — Trevor Lubking (6.1 IP, 8 H, 6 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO), Duncan (0.2 IP, 2 H, 4 ER, 4 BB), Cole Cook (2 IP, 3 H, 2 BB). WP — Max Kuhns. LP — Greg Duncan. Leading hitters: SIOUX CITY — Walker (3-3, 3 R, 2 RBI, 2 BB), Samson (3-4, R, 4 RBI); RAILCATS — Rookard (1-3, R, 3 RBI), Olund (2-3, 2 R, BB).