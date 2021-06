Ian Anderson and Zack Wheeler locked up in a pitcher’s duel but the Atlanta Braves’ bullpen faltered again in a 4-3 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies in 10 innings. The Braves needed a great performance from Ian Anderson and he delivered. Anderson walked Odubel Herrera to begin the game and needed 26 pitches to get through the first inning. He settled in from there, allowing just four hits to go along with four strikeouts over seven scoreless innings. After that 26 pitch first inning, Anderson needed just 72 pitches to navigate the final six innings.