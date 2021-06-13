‘The Andy Griffith Show’: Here’s the Only Issue Director Richard Crenna Had With the Series

In the early 1960s, actress Joanna Moore suffered from hearing loss not long before joining the cast of The Andy Griffith Show in its first season. From 1960 to 1968, the classic television show aired on CBS for eight seasons. As production got underway in 1960, showrunners cast Moore to play the role of Andy’s girlfriend in Season 1. In fact, the actress who played Peggy McMillan even had a natural southern drawl since she grew up in Georgia. So she fit right in on the new show.