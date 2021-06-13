Cancel
‘The Andy Griffith Show’: Here’s the Only Issue Director Richard Crenna Had With the Series

By Anna Dunn
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There’s no doubt that audiences adored The Andy Griffith Show. But director Richard Crenna had one small problem. The front door on the set opened the wrong way. During a Television Academy interview, the interviewer asked Crenna if he felt anxious to make the show better when he joined. For Crenna, simply doing a good job and doing the show justice was the most important task, not necessarily changing things up.

outsider.com
