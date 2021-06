The final Player of the Week award in 2021 goes to the player who hit what is, safe to say, the most clutch home run of the now-completed Shore Conference baseball season. With his team down to its last strike and the tying and winning runs standing at second base and first base against Delran on Friday, McAllister and Manchester were teetering on the fence between extending the South Jersey Group II title game and watching its Cinderella run come to an end. On a 2-2 pitch, McAllister not only extended the game, but he won it with a rocket over the left-field fence for a dramatic, three-run home run.