Texas lands commitment from Nevada athlete Anthony Jones

By Nick Harris
247Sports
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas landed its 10th commitment of the 2022 cycle on Saturday night with the commitment of Las Vegas (Nev.) Liberty athlete Anthony Jones, Jones announced via Twitter. Jones is currently on an official visit to Texas as he has spent the weekend with the Texas coaching staff getting to know them while also touring the campus and city of Austin. This is Jones' second official visit so far this month after a trip to Miami last week. He currently has one more official visit to Oregon scheduled for June 25.

247sports.com
