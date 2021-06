When it comes to wins and losses on hit game show Wheel of Fortune a contestant’s fate falls on a large spinning wheel. Wheel of Fortune contestants know they need a little luck and a little help from the wheel in order to win prize money. A run of good luck with the wheel can land a player in the winner’s circle for a chance at big bucks. A run of bad luck with the wheel means the contestant is likely going home with nothing. No matter how much skill a Wheel of Fortune player may have, it is meaningless if the great wheel doesn’t cooperate. Time and time again, Wheel of Fortune watchers have seen talented contestants leave empty-handed due to the turn of the wheel.