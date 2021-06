The Connecticut Sun and Dallas Wings face off on Tuesday in a WNBA basketball showdown at the Mohegan Sun Arena. The Dallas Wings have been inconsistent this season sitting with a 6-7 record overall and that puts them in 3rd place in the Western Conference. The Dallas Wings had lost two games in a row before winning their last game against the Minnesota Lynx. The offense was strong in that last game scoring 95 points, and that led to the 18 point victory. On the season the Wings are averaging 85.3 points per game while their defense is giving up 82.8 points per game. Arike Ogunbowale has been the best player for the Dallas Wings averaging 20.5 points while shooting 39.2 percent from the field and 37.8 percent from deep.