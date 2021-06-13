Collegiate baseball: Black’s single caps comeback victory for Watertown Rapids

Rapids logo

WATERTOWN — Dixon Black hit a walk-off single as the Watertown Rapids ended a four-game losing streak with a 5-4 Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League comeback victory over the Auburn Doubledays on Saturday night at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.

Black collected three hits for Watertown (2-4), which scored the last five runs of the game. Brenden Williams added a pair of hits, and Dylan Perry hit an RBI-double for the Rapids.

Peter Ostensen pitched a scoreless ninth to get the victory. Starter Kyle Caringi went six innings and gave up two runs on four hits for Watertown.

Dymitri Kanellakis and Brian Norsen each supplied two hits for Auburn (2-4), which led 4-0 going into the bottom of the eighth inning. Brandon Matthews took the loss after giving up three hits and a walk without retiring a batter for the Doubledays.

Watertown will host the Central Division-leading Utica Blue Sox (6-1) at 5 p.m. today at the Fairgrounds. The Rapids and Doubledays are tied for second place in the division behind the Blue Sox. Today’s game is the first of four home games this week as Watertown hosts Utica twice and the Mohawk Valley DiamondDawgs on Wednesday and the Geneva Red Wings on Friday.