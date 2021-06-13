ORLANDO, Fla. (PRWEB) June 12, 2021. Huntington Nissan of Patrick Dupree Group Partners with Shop Smart Autos. Huntington Nissan, part of the Patrick Dupree Group of Huntington, began a lead generation program with Shop Smart Autos. The first of its group to begin was Huntington Nissan. The Patrick Dupree Group gave Arthur Early, Director of Market Management for Shop Smart Autos, an opportunity to start with their Huntington Nissan used car inventory. Teddy Valdez, Huntington Nissan’s General Manager decided to purchase and test 100 pre-owned leads. That was the challenge presented on an inventory of 96 vehicles. Arthur accepted the challenge and Shop Smart Autos delivered the 100 leads in less than 6 weeks and the leads returned a good conversion.