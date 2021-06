Lt.-Gen. Mike Rouleau released this statement today:. I am seized by the issue that was reported in the media this past weekend, regarding a round of golf between myself, the Commander of the Royal Canadian Navy, and General (Ret’d) Vance. I wish to tell you that I accept fully how my decision to do so has intensified recent events and contributed to further erosion of trust. Vice-Admiral Baines’ participation was surely predicated on my attending therefore I would ask that only I be held accountable. As VCDS, and with the full knowledge and consent of the A/CDS, I also maintain communications with many General and Flag Officers (who wish so) because I am concerned with their well-being. These officers include some who are under investigation and others who are not, but as people who have committed their lives to the service of Canada, they have earned our duty of care.