Victims of Pulse Nightclub mass shooting honoured on 5 year anniversary
The 49 people killed in a mass shooting at a gay nightclub in Florida were honored in Orlando and around the world on Saturday, the fifth anniversary of the attack. Orlando city officials say more than 600 places of worship around the world rang their bells 49 times to honor each victim killed in the Pulse nightclub shooting. The First United Methodist Church in Orlando gathered loved ones and community members and read the names of the victims.granthshala.com