Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orlando, FL

Victims of Pulse Nightclub mass shooting honoured on 5 year anniversary

granthshala.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 49 people killed in a mass shooting at a gay nightclub in Florida were honored in Orlando and around the world on Saturday, the fifth anniversary of the attack. Orlando city officials say more than 600 places of worship around the world rang their bells 49 times to honor each victim killed in the Pulse nightclub shooting. The First United Methodist Church in Orlando gathered loved ones and community members and read the names of the victims.

granthshala.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Crime & Safety
Orlando, FL
Society
Orlando, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephanie Murphy
Person
Omar Mateen
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pulse Nightclub#Shooting#Democrat#Lgbtq#Equality Florida#Swat#The Islamic State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsCBS News

Supreme Court sides with cheerleader in free speech case

The Supreme Court ruled in favor of high school cheerleader Brandi Levy, who expressed her disappointment with profanity on social media about not making the varsity squad. The high court ruled her speech was protected by the First Amendment after she was suspended. Jan Crawford has more.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

No jail time in 1st riot sentence; Oath Keeper pleads guilty

An Indiana woman on Wednesday became the first defendant to be sentenced in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and avoided time behind bars, while a member of the Oath Keepers extremist group pleaded guilty in a conspiracy case and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors in a major step forward for the massive investigation.
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Five takeaways from New York's primaries

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams has a sizable lead in New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary after voters in the nation’s biggest city went to the polls Tuesday. As of noon Wednesday, Adams, a former police captain, had roughly 32 percent of the vote in the multicandidate field, with civil rights lawyer Maya Wiley almost 10 percentage points behind him and former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia a close third.