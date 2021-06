Robles pitched a perfect ninth inning with one strikeout to earn the save in Sunday's 4-2 win over Texas. Robles picked up his first save since June 5 -- in his last six outings, he had three holds, two wins and a loss. He was called on for ninth-inning duties because Taylor Rogers had pitched on three of the last four days, though Robles also gets the initial save call sometimes as well as part of a timeshare. Robles is now 6-for-8 in save chances with 12 holds, a 2.84 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 34:19 K:BB across 32.2 innings this year.