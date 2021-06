The Benton County Board of Commissioners is scheduled to sign off on its 2021-23 spending plan at its virtual meeting Tuesday. To monitor the meeting go to https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/438904301 or phone 1-408-650-3123 and use the access code 438-904-301#. The meeting starts at 9 a.m., but the public hearing on the budget is not scheduled to begin until 11 a.m.