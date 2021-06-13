Cancel
UFC

UFC 263 results: Belal Muhammad defuses Demian Maia, wins unanimous decision

By Thomas Myers
MMAmania.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAgeless perennial Welterweight contender, Demian Maia (No. 8), was out to add another name to his ridiculous hit list tonight (Sat., June 12, 2021) in the form of Belal Muhammad (No. 12) at UFC 263, which took place inside Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz., and streamed on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV). The Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialist hinted that this could be his final appearance inside the Octagon, but he did/didn’t mention it after ...

www.mmamania.com
