UFC 263 results: Belal Muhammad defuses Demian Maia, wins unanimous decision

Demian Maia is nearing the end of a long career, but the longtime vet isn’t quite ready to walk away. Maia is heading into his 33rd UFC fight and at 43 years old, the Brazilian knows that his days may be numbered. Maia will be featured on the main card of the stacked UFC 263 event. He takes on Belal Muhammad in what many believe could be his last fight. If it were up to Maia he would not be hanging his gloves up just yet.