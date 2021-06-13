Cancel
MLB

Mud Hens prevail on game-ending wild pitch

By The Blade
Toledo Blade
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Toledo Mud Hens used one of the strangest ways possible in which to win a baseball game on Saturday. Had Aderlin Rodriguez’s swinging third strike been fielded cleanly by Louisville catcher Beau Taylor, the Hens and Bats would have headed to extra innings. Carson Fulmer’s pitch, however, was wild, bouncing away from Taylor and down the third-base line. Rodriguez reached first safely, Christopher Proctor scored from third, and Toledo walked away with a 3-2 victory in front of 6,009 fans at Fifth Third Field.

