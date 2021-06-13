Mud Hens prevail on game-ending wild pitch

A somewhat sleepy crowd at Dudy Noble Field received a jolt of energy Saturday afternoon thanks to a big fly from the Mississippi State center fielder. Rowdey Jordan launched his 10th home run to center field, and sent the faithful into a frenzy to give the Bulldogs the lead in the sixth inning, their first of the Super Regional against Notre Dame. Then, after the Bulldogs gave up the lead in the seventh, State responded thanks to a right-center field shot by Logan Tanner, the team’s home run leader, in the seventh. Tanner’s blast, his 13th, sent the fans into a celebration mode once more, and State held on for an 9-8 win. The crowd was announced at 14,385, the largest Super Regional crowd in history.