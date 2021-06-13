Jameson Taillon is like the Yankees: Big hype, small results

After a much-needed sweep of the Blue Jays in Buffalo, the Yankees are returning home for the weekend, but don’t expect things to get easier. Next up for the Yankees is a three-game set against the Oakland Athletics, starting tonight at Yankee Stadium. The A’s come in with one of the best records in all of baseball, with just one win fewer the the MLB-best Giants. They’ve got several players have excellent offensive seasons, and the rotation they’ll run out this weekend has been pretty strong so far this year.