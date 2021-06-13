Cancel
Jameson Taillon is like the Yankees: Big hype, small results

By Ken Davidoff
New York Post
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA — Jameson Taillon, of all people, symbolizes these 2021 Yankees:. The Yankees fought their way out of an early hole Saturday afternoon, DJ LeMahieu delivering a huge, game-tying, three-run homer in the ninth inning off Hector Neris, only to lose to Joe Girardi’s Phillies, 8-7, in the 10th at Citizens Bank Park when Jean Segura’s infield single scored ghost runner Ronald Torreyes (yes, him). Losers of two straight and 12 of 17, a season-worst 7 ½ games behind the Rays in the American League East, the Yankees (33-31) get no points for fight, not at this stage of the season.

nypost.com
