Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

UFC 263 live blog: Demian Maia vs. Belal Muhammad

By Jed Meshew
MMA Fighting
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is the UFC 263 live blog for Demian Maia vs. Belal Muhammad, a welterweight main card bout for Saturday’s fight card at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz. Maia, 43, aims to tie a record on Saturday by picking up his 23 win in the octagon. The world-class grappler has flirted with retirement several times over the past year, and a first-round knockout loss against Gilbert Burns introduced a ceiling in the welterweight division. Prior to that, he had won three straight fights in bouts against Ben Askren, Anthony Rocco and Lyman Good.

www.mmafighting.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leon Edwards
Person
Kamaru Usman
Person
Ben Askren
Person
Colby Covington
Person
Belal Muhammad
Person
Demian Maia
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blog#Combat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
UFC
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Sports
Related
UFCchatsports.com

Belal Muhammad Is Hungry For Another Main Event

Belal Muhammad, Demian Maia, Nate Diaz, Leon Edwards, Ultimate Fighting Championship. That’s no surprise, considering that Diaz’s opponent is one that Muhammad hasn’t forgotten since March: Leon Edwards. “I definitely want that fight back,” Muhammad said. “He’s still ranked number three and he’s still one of those guys you want...
UFCmmanews.com

Demian Maia Aware His Career Is Likely On The Line At UFC 263

Demian Maia is nearing the end of a long career, but the longtime vet isn’t quite ready to walk away. Maia is heading into his 33rd UFC fight and at 43 years old, the Brazilian knows that his days may be numbered. Maia will be featured on the main card of the stacked UFC 263 event. He takes on Belal Muhammad in what many believe could be his last fight. If it were up to Maia he would not be hanging his gloves up just yet.
UFCfightsports.tv

Demian Maia hints at retirement after UFC 263 fight

The MMA veteran (28-10) has opened up about hanging his gloves in near future. Speaking to MMA Junkie, Maia said: “I’m near the end, and it could be the last fight, but, you know, I’ve been performing so well in training camp, and I’ve been feeling so well that I could do one more, couple more – most likely one more after that.”
UFCava360.com

Demian Maia: Career Retrospective

32 fights into his UFC career and Demian Maia still has his opponents terrified of the takedown. Maia looks back at some personally memorable moments in his career ahead of his UFC 263 bout. Subscribe to get all the latest UFC content: http://bit.ly/2uJRzRR. Experience UFC live with UFC FIGHT PASS,...
UFCMMA Fighting

Dana White: Demian Maia has fought ‘his last fight’ for the UFC

The MMA world may have seen Demian Maia make his last walk to the octagon. At UFC 263 on Saturday, the two-time UFC title challenger lost a unanimous decision to Belal Muhammad in a welterweight bout that served as the last fight on Maia’s current contract. In the lead-up to the fight, much of the talk revolved around whether Maia, 43, would continue to compete past this weekend, win or lose.
Bloody Elbow

UFC 263 results: Muhammad decisions Maia, Craig breaks Hill’s arm

The UFC 263 PPV main card is in progress, and the company’s #12 ranked welterweight Belal Muhammad, just took a unanimous decision over the #9 ranked, legend Demian Maia. Muhammad showed off stellar takedown defense, refusing to allow Maia to get him down to the ground and keep him there. In open space, it was Muhammad who was landing the quality strikes that aided him in earning the unanimous nod. Belal is actually unbeaten in his last six bouts, which should set him up for another big name fight next time around.
MiddleEasy

Demian Maia Wants Nate Diaz for Final Fight in UFC Career

UFC welterweight Demian Maia wants to end his career with a bang. In a recent interview, Maia explained that he would like to face Nate Diaz for the final fight of his career, which could easily be his next one. Demian Maia is one of the most respected fighters in...
UFCtheScore

White: Maia likely done in UFC after completing contract

UFC president Dana White isn't keen on re-signing Demian Maia to a new contract. After Maia lost to Belal Muhammad at UFC 263 on Saturday in the last fight on his current contract, White said it was likely the 43-year-old's final trip to the Octagon. "I think that was his...
UFCBloody Elbow

Dana White says Demian Maia’s UFC days are probably over

Demain Maia’s UFC 263 loss to Belal Muhammad may have been his last fight in the promotion. Maia’s decision loss to Muhammad was the last fight on his UFC contract. It was the Brazilian’s first octagon appearance in over a year, having not fought since a stoppage loss to Gilbert Burns in March 2020.
UFCthestatszone.com

MMA Preview – Demian Maia vs Belal Muhammad at UFC 263

Select the sports you want to hear about and TSZ will send the best previews, analysis and predictions straight to your inbox. Sign up today!. When is UFC 263? Sunday 13th June, 2021 - 01:00 start (UK) Where is UFC 263? Gila River Arena, Glendale, Arizona (US) Where can I...
UFCmmarising.com

UFC 263: “Adesanya vs Vettori 2” Live Play-By-Play & Results

The Ultimate Fighting Championship travelled to the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona tonight for UFC 263: “Adesanya vs Vettori 2.” The event featured a UFC Middleweight Championship rematch between Israel “The Last Stylebender” Adesanya and Marvin “The Italian Dream” Vettori. In the co-main event, UFC Flyweight Champion Deiveson “Deus...
UFCfightsports.tv

‘End of an era’: Dana White likely to see off Demian Maia after 263

The grappling artist showcased his skills at best against Belal Muhammad, but fell short on points. The judges ruled Muhammad the winner of the three-round welterweight bout. The way Maia (28-11) pressured Muhammad in the first round showed that he’s still got it, but White feels his time is done. Addressing a post-event presser, the UFC president hailed Maia’s wrestling skills in his 15-year-long ride with the organization.
UFCchatsports.com

Nate Diaz’s coach reveals why he’s ‘completely against’ a bout with Demian Maia

Demian Maia, Nate Diaz, Cesar Gracie Jiu-Jitsu, Leon Edwards, Ultimate Fighting Championship, Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor, Nick Diaz. Despite losing to Leon Edwards in his return, Nate Diaz’s stock is still as high as can be and his near-comeback was the talk of UFC 263. The Stockton-native revealed that he wanted a quick turn around after the loss, but it looks like his team has no interest in accepting a recent callout from a fellow veteran in Demian Maia.
UFCtheScore

Maia calls for retirement fight vs. Nate Diaz

Demian Maia hopes to compete inside the Octagon one more time before hanging up his gloves, and he wants his swan song to come against one of the most popular fighters on the UFC's roster. The 43-year-old, who lost a unanimous decision to Belal Muhammad at UFC 263 this past...
Sports Illustrated

UFC 263 Live Blog: Results, Highlights and Analysis

WELTERWEIGHT FIGHT: NATE DIAZ VS. LEON EDWARDS -- 11:11 PM ET. In a fight full of showmanship and gamesmanship, Leon Edwards demolished Nate Diaz, winning the fight by unanimous decision. Diaz (20-13) took a thorough beating, from his head to his legs. He was covered in blood, and Edwards (19-3,...
Wrestling-edge.com

Colby Covington ‘Bad’ UFC Paycheck Leaks

UFC star Belal Muhammad recently called out Colby Covington. Muhammad is currently ranked No.9 and he is eyeing to have a battle with Covington in order to make his way up to the top of welterweight division. He also went on to said how much he would make the pay-per-view...