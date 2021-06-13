UFC 263 live blog: Demian Maia vs. Belal Muhammad
This is the UFC 263 live blog for Demian Maia vs. Belal Muhammad, a welterweight main card bout for Saturday’s fight card at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz. Maia, 43, aims to tie a record on Saturday by picking up his 23 win in the octagon. The world-class grappler has flirted with retirement several times over the past year, and a first-round knockout loss against Gilbert Burns introduced a ceiling in the welterweight division. Prior to that, he had won three straight fights in bouts against Ben Askren, Anthony Rocco and Lyman Good.www.mmafighting.com