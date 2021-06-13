UFC 263 live blog: Leon Edwards vs. Nate Diaz

This is the UFC 263 live blog for Leon Edwards vs. Nate Diaz, a welterweight main card bout for Saturday’s fight card at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz. Edwards returns three months after his long-awaited return ended in controversy. The British welterweight’s bout against Belal Muhammad, a short-notice replacement for Khamzat Chimaev, was called off in the second round after he landed an accidental eyepoke that ruled out Muhammaed. The unfortunate end came after a litany of withdrawals and cancellations – courtesy of the coronavirus pandemic – that led to a 20-month layoff. Prior to that, Edwards put himself on the short list for a title shot with eight straight wins including one over ex-lightweight champ Rafael Dos Anjos.