Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

UFC 263 live blog: Leon Edwards vs. Nate Diaz

By Jed Meshew
MMA Fighting
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is the UFC 263 live blog for Leon Edwards vs. Nate Diaz, a welterweight main card bout for Saturday’s fight card at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz. Edwards returns three months after his long-awaited return ended in controversy. The British welterweight’s bout against Belal Muhammad, a short-notice replacement for Khamzat Chimaev, was called off in the second round after he landed an accidental eyepoke that ruled out Muhammaed. The unfortunate end came after a litany of withdrawals and cancellations – courtesy of the coronavirus pandemic – that led to a 20-month layoff. Prior to that, Edwards put himself on the short list for a title shot with eight straight wins including one over ex-lightweight champ Rafael Dos Anjos.

www.mmafighting.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benson Henderson
Person
Leon Edwards
Person
Jorge Masvidal
Person
Rafael Dos Anjos
Person
Nate Diaz
Person
Belal Muhammad
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blog#Combat#British#Muhammaed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
UFC
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Sports
Related
UFCblackchronicle.com

UFC 263 – Who’s next for Israel Adesanya, Brandon Moreno, Leon Edwards and Nate Diaz?

GLENDALE, AZ — One dominant champion retained his belt. Another lost it in an unexpected blowout. It was another fun night in MMA, as UFC 263 delivered plenty of storylines. Israel Adesanya looked terrific in his third title defense, a unanimous decision against Marvin Vettori. In the co-main, a potential new star was born in Brandon Moreno, who submitted Deiveson Figueiredo in the third round.
UFCPosted by
Empire Sports Media

UFC 263 Preview: Nate Diaz – Leon Edwards

Tomorrow night at UFC 263 we will see the return of one of the biggest stars in the sport. Nate Diaz (20-12) is returning and it’s in the welterweight division as he takes on one of the very best in the world in Leon “Rocky” Edwards (18-3, 1 NC). This...
UFCPosted by
The Independent

UFC 263 results: Israel Adesanya outpoints Marvin Vettori after Leon Edwards survives late scare against Nate Diaz

Israel Adesanya retained his middleweight title in the main event of UFC 263 on Saturday night, beating Marvin Vettori via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45) in a rematch three years in the making.Adesanya, who outpointed Vettori in their previous encounter, flicked out kicks in the early moments amid intense pressure from his challenger, who soon caught a leg kick and forced the champion down to the mat. The Italian was unable to keep Adesanya there for long, however, and the Nigerian-born New Zealander showed good head movement throughout the remainder of the round to evade Vettori’s strikes.Adesanya (21-1) was able...
UFCthemaclife.com

‘Leon went out there and beat him but they’re all talking about Nate Diaz’: Michael Bisping says Leon Edwards missed an opportunity against Diaz

Michael Bisping knows all too well the difficulties in securing a UFC world title shot. Up until Charles Oliveira’s capture of the vacant title earlier this year, Bisping was the fighter who had the most fights on his UFC record before earning an opportunity at the title — something he grab with both hands (and a couple of left hooks) when he defeated Luke Rockhold in their short-notice world title fight several years ago.
UFCMMA Fighting

The A-Side Live Chat: UFC 263 Recap, Israel Adesanya, Brandon Moreno, Leon Edwards, Nate Diaz, Claressa Shields, more

For this episode, José Youngs, Shaun Al-Shatti, and E. Casey Leydon react to some of the biggest stories in MMA. Some POSSIBLE topics include: Fallout from UFC 263; Israel Adesanya’s decision over Marvin Vettori: Brandon Moreno’s submission win over Deiveson Figueiredo; Leon Edwards’ bloody win over Nate Diaz; as well as Claressa Shields successful MMA debut at PFL 4 and Yaroslav Amosov’s Bellator title win over Douglas Lima at Bellator 260.
UFCRecord

Stockton’s Nate Diaz says he beat Leon Edwards ‘in the real world’ at UFC 263, wants quick return

PHOENIX - Stockton fighter Nate Diaz thinks he was the true winner against Leon Edwards after UFC 263. Diaz (20-13 MMA, 15-11 UFC) offered a classic response to his unanimous decision loss to Edwards (19-3 MMA, 11-2 UFC) on Saturday at Gila Rivera Arena, where he got convincingly bested in the first four rounds before staging a late rally in the fifth, where he couldn't finish the fight.
UFCMMAmania.com

Michael Bisping calls for Leon Edwards vs Jorge Masvidal after Nate Diaz fight

Michael Bisping has his eyes set on Leon Edwards vs. Jorge Masvidal following Edwards’ unanimous decision win over Nate Diaz at UFC 263. In the aftermath of UFC 263 — which took place at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz., on Sat., June 13, 2021 — UFC President, Dana White, made it clear that Colby Covington is next for UFC Welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman. Bisping thinks that clears the way for a grudge match between Edwards and Masvidal.
UFCmymmanews.com

Diaz Brothers Protege Nick Maximov On UFC Signing “I Didn’t Expect It At All”

Interview with Nick Maximov above – Check it out. Nick Maximov (6-0) talks about signing with the UFC, when we can expect him to make his promotional debut and how a short-notice UFC fight fell through for this Saturday. Nick also talks about being slated to fight against on DWCS, helping Nate Diaz prepare for Leon Edwards, and how this UFC contract came together.
UFCMMAWeekly.com

Dana White: Nate Diaz – Leon Edwards winner will be in line for a title shot

Top ranked welterweight Colby Covington is next to fight for a shot at the welterweight title according to UFC president Dana White. After that fight is made, the winner of the UFC 263 welterweight bout between no. 3 ranked Leon Edwards and unranked Nate Diaz will face the winner of Covington and champion Kamaru Usman.
UFCchatsports.com

Kamaru Usman welcomes Nate Diaz fight ‘if you really want this 187’

Kamaru Usman, Nate Diaz, Colby Covington, UFC 245, Ultimate Fighting Championship. As the UFC’s reigning champion at 170 pounds, Kamaru Usman has his pick of challengers, and he’s not counting out one of the promotion’s most popular fighters. On Tuesday, Nate Diaz tweeted out an incredulous reaction to the yet-to-be-booked...