Methuen, MA

10-Year-Old Girl in Critical Condition After Incident at Pool in Methuen

By Nathalie Sczublewski
NECN
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 10-year-old girl is in critical condition after a "potential drowning" incident at a pool at a home in Methuen, Massachusetts, Saturday afternoon, authorities said. Methuen first responders responded to a report of a drowning at a home on Myrtle Street around 5:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found an adult giving aid to the girl, according to the Essex County District Attorney's Office, which characterized the incident in a news release as "a potential drowning at a residential in-ground swimming pool."

