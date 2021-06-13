AC units need routine maintenance to withstand the upcoming summer months

Joven Schlatter, the president of Logicool Air Solutions, has been working with air conditioners for 12 years and said it’s a passion of his. He created his company in 2016.

“I like going to customers' houses and, you know, going from job-to-job instead of sitting at a desk,” he said.

He said air conditioning units need routine maintenance, and recommends getting them serviced twice a year.

“Just like a car needs your routine oil change and filter change, so does your HVAC system," he said, "so you definitely don’t want to forget about that."

He recommends cutting the grass around the unit to allow proper circulation and heat transfer. He said, living in the Coastal Bend, many air conditioners are affected by the environment.

“We have a lot of salt within our air, so it causes those outdoor coils to deteriorate and decay at a much faster pace,” Schlatter said.

He recommends watering the AC unit down to rinse out dirt from the coils, which allows the unit’s pressure to go down. He said the cost of the coil is almost the same as a new unit, so it’s important to get them serviced -- especially older models during very hot months.

“This heat will cause some, you know, some older systems -- some systems that don’t have good air flow on the outdoor units -- will cause the outdoor unit to go off on high head pressure, and it won’t operate properly,” he said.

He recommends cleaning out the air filter and bumping up the AC to 78 degrees when no one is home. He also recommends not turning off the AC completely, because it can do more damage to the unit.

“The system, once you do turn it back on, it’s going to be working very very hard to bring down that temperature because it has to remove all the heat from all the objects within the home,” he said.

He said the part of the job he enjoys the most is interacting with customers and seeing them happy after he fixes their unit.

“It’s definitely a fun aspect, making the customers happy, you know -- the look on their face whenever we get their AC up-and-cooling, you know," he said. "That’s one of my favorite parts of doing HVAC."