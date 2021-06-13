Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

AC units need routine maintenance to withstand the upcoming summer months

By Andrew Christiansen
Posted by 
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t8ByG_0aSjoVXt00

Joven Schlatter, the president of Logicool Air Solutions, has been working with air conditioners for 12 years and said it’s a passion of his. He created his company in 2016.

“I like going to customers' houses and, you know, going from job-to-job instead of sitting at a desk,” he said.

He said air conditioning units need routine maintenance, and recommends getting them serviced twice a year.

“Just like a car needs your routine oil change and filter change, so does your HVAC system," he said, "so you definitely don’t want to forget about that."

He recommends cutting the grass around the unit to allow proper circulation and heat transfer. He said, living in the Coastal Bend, many air conditioners are affected by the environment.

“We have a lot of salt within our air, so it causes those outdoor coils to deteriorate and decay at a much faster pace,” Schlatter said.

He recommends watering the AC unit down to rinse out dirt from the coils, which allows the unit’s pressure to go down. He said the cost of the coil is almost the same as a new unit, so it’s important to get them serviced -- especially older models during very hot months.

“This heat will cause some, you know, some older systems -- some systems that don’t have good air flow on the outdoor units -- will cause the outdoor unit to go off on high head pressure, and it won’t operate properly,” he said.

He recommends cleaning out the air filter and bumping up the AC to 78 degrees when no one is home. He also recommends not turning off the AC completely, because it can do more damage to the unit.

“The system, once you do turn it back on, it’s going to be working very very hard to bring down that temperature because it has to remove all the heat from all the objects within the home,” he said.

He said the part of the job he enjoys the most is interacting with customers and seeing them happy after he fixes their unit.

“It’s definitely a fun aspect, making the customers happy, you know -- the look on their face whenever we get their AC up-and-cooling, you know," he said. "That’s one of my favorite parts of doing HVAC."

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6 News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
540K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Conditioning Units#Ac#Logicool Air Solutions#The Coastal Bend
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Home & Gardenloreefosterteam.com

Check Your AC Unit Before Summer

The summer heat is on the way, and you'll want to make sure your air conditioner is functioning properly before it gets here. A little maintenance ahead of time can ensure you're comfortable in the summer heat. Use these tips to check your air conditioner unit. Before you begin. The...
Electronicspapernewsnetwork.com

The Best AC Units to Keep Cool All Summer Long

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you’ll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners. As the weather heats up, so too does your body, especially indoors where...
Lifestylegoodmenproject.com

Garage Door Maintenance Routine

— Taking care of the garage door can help you prevent a lot of expensive issues along the way. There are some simple issues that you can solve yourself like fixing a garage door remote that doesn’t work. But other more complicated problems can be avoided if you take proper care of the garage door system. Here are the actions you can take to help your garage door system last longer:
Home & GardenEyewitness News

Experts see spike in repairs, maintenance for AC units

(WFSB) -- Summer temperatures came early this year, forcing many people to get those air conditioners blowing. However, experts said there’s been some trouble. “It's been crazy. We had an on-call guy over the weekend get an excess of 10 calls. We usually don't get that in 3 or 4 months,” said Mark Putorti, service manager for Air Temp Residential.
Home & Gardenresidencestyle.com

6 Common Signs You Need AC Repair Service

Delayed AC repair can be the reason behind your in-call HVAC company suggestinga complete replacement of the system. When your HVAC system malfunctions and doesn’t get the care it requires, the whole system tends to break down. So, the problem that could have been solved easily with a prompted AC repair call is now mandated replacement. My point is, delaying a repair will do you no good.
Home & Gardenfctuckeremge.com

Summer Maintenance

There’s nothing much sweeter than putting your feet up after a full day of summer home maintenance chores: maybe you slide in the the hammock with a tart glass of cold lemonade and take a power nap with the peaceful knowledge that your home is in good shape for the next few months…
Texas Statespectrumlocalnews.com

New AC units in short supply as summer sizzle grips Texas

LEWISVILLE, Texas — Temperatures are rising fast, and experts say you may not want them to get any higher before you get your home air conditioner checked because a replacement may be tough to come by if yours breaks down this summer. Along with lumber, cars and several other items...
Electronicsmakeitmowery.com

How You Can Reduce AC Strain During the Summer Months

When you consider how hard your air conditioner works during the summer, you wouldn’t want to add undue strain on it. Too much AC strain increases wear and tear and reduces energy efficiency. Here are some tips to help you reduce the stress on your AC system. Turn the Temperature...
IndustryKCRA.com

Add 'AC unit supply' to the list of things affected by pandemic

CAMERON PARK, Calif. — Along with the high call volume HVAC companies expect at this time of year, they're dealing with dwindling supplies of air conditioning units brought on by the pandemic. Calls have been coming into the dispatch center at Gilmore Heating, Air & Plumbing, day and night, since...
Carswefixdieseltrucks.com

6 AC Maintenance Mistakes to Avoid with Diesel Trucks

When you leave your truck outside in the heat, it can get up to 100 degrees in the truck. With heat like that, your first instinct when you get into your car is probably to blast the AC. Did you know that’s actually not the best way to keep cool...
Rockwall, TXPosted by
therockwalltimes

Atmos Energy to Perform Routine Natural Gas Maintenance in Rockwall

ROCKWALL, Texas – June 18, 2021 – Atmos Energy will perform routine maintenance resulting in the safe removal of natural gas on Monday, June 21, through Friday, July 2, each weekday from approximately 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Discovery Boulevard and Derby Drive in Rockwall. Atmos Energy remains focused on its vision to be the safest provider of natural gas services, and this system modernization work demonstrates a continued investment in safety, innovation, environmental sustainability, and its communities.
Home & Gardenairdesigninc.com

The Truth About Installing Your Air Conditioner Yourself

As the summer months approach, you may be thinking about installing an AC system to combat the excessive heat. Some homeowners believe that a DIY installation will save them money, but it often costs more in the long run. Below, we’ll discuss why it may not be in your best interest to install your own air conditioner and how you can save money by hiring an HVAC professional to help.
Home & Gardenhandymantips.org

Tips for Improving the Airflow of Your HVAC System

The house has many components that allow it to function as one. Aside from the people that live in it, what makes a home are the many parts that it has that make living in it easier for its occupants. A good example is the HVAC system, it is the core of all heating, ventilation, and air conditioning that happens in the house. Inadequate airflow in your home would make it hot and stuffy, especially during summer.
Houston, TXPosted by
KHOU

Here's how Houstonians can apply for a free portable AC unit to stay cool this summer

HOUSTON — It's something that happens every year, but you can still never truly prepare for it. We're talking the Houston heat. Reliant Energy knows all too well how hot it gets in Houston during the summer months. That's why for the past 16 years, the energy company has partnered with the City of Houston to launch a program called 'Beat the Heat,' to help the city's most vulnerable residents stay cool.
LifestyleFood52

Yes, You Should Be Cleaning Your Air Conditioner—Here's How

The first heatwave of the year hit New England this week, bringing several days of 90-degree temperatures and leaving my boyfriend and I scrambling to install window air conditioners throughout our house. Of course, our ACs were stashed in the basement over the winter, which meant they were covered in dust, cobwebs, and the occasional spider, and we had to clean them thoroughly before popping them in the windows.
LifestyleHuron Daily Tribune

15 ways to stay cool this summer without AC

Stacker scoured scientific studies, DIY websites, and even American history to come up with 15 ways to stay cool on warm days. Keep reading to see a simple hack for using skin care products to bring down your core temperature, how hot beverages may actually cool you off, and how to up your use of fans to beat the heat this summer.
Lifestyleatoallinks.com

All you need to know about pool maintenance

No matter if it is a residential pool or commercial pool, maintaining the pool is essential. Although for a commercial pool, the maintenance work is more because many people use commercial people. Pool maintenance can be tough, but without the proper maintenance, the pool will stop functioning properly. At times the pool needs professional help to do all the maintenance work. There are many reasons why you should take care of your pool and maintain it properly.