Penalty Hands Heart Of Racing Squad First IMSA Win

DETROIT, Mich. – The first IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship win for any driver is memorable. It will be more so for Ross Gunn and Roman De Angelis. The drivers of the No. 23 Heart of Racing Team Aston Martin Vantage GT3 crossed the finish line second in GT Daytona at the Chevrolet Sports Car Classic. But the No. 39 CarBahn with Peregrine Racing Audi R8 LMS GT3 that had finished first was moved to the rear of the field when a post-race audit showed that the team’s refueling time was faster than the minimum time listed on IMSA’s Balance of Performance (BoP) table for the GTD class.