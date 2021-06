What a night at Fenway. The Red Sox were behind early in this game, with Garrett Richards struggling early on and putting his team in a hole. The offense was quiet for the first half of the night, but then they started to get some things going. A late rally, combined with some terrible pitching from Tyler Chatwood, bad defense from the Blue Jays, and some impossibly bad clutch hitting from Toronto, led to an eventual walk off victory. They didn’t deserve to win, but it counts all the same toward the standings.