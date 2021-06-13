Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

IN TREATMENT S4 Week #3: How Do You Feel?

By Travlis Hallingquest
HBO Watch
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn our third week of therapy, Dr. Brooke Taylor makes yet another revelation about her troubled adolescence: She never had an abortion, rather was forced to give her child up for adoption. A certified DNA handler/notary arrives to collect Brooke’s fingerprints, DNA sample, and signature. She is seeking out her lost son.

hbowatch.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brooke Taylor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juvenile Delinquency#African American#Hbo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
Related
Mental Healthdrbu.edu

How do you avoid feeling depressed about impermanence?

We asked Professor Doug Powers for his thoughts on our emotional response to impermanence. The following are his responses to our question:. Question: How do you avoid falling into depression after the realization that things in this world are impermanent?. Doug:. Instead of getting to impermanace directly, I would suggest...
Mental HealthThrive Global

How to Calm Your Mind When You Feel Distressed

Mastering techniques to calm your mind when you feel distressed will make a massive impact on your life, and it all starts within. We all have an inner voice. That voice constantly analyzes the situations we’re in, reflects on the past, and makes predictions about the future. Sometimes, that voice...
Mental HealthAllure

What Do You Do When Depression Makes Basic Hygiene Feel Difficult?

It's called "executive dysfunction," and it can make everything from brushing your teeth to washing the dishes seem like climbing a mountain. Brushing your teeth is just one teeny-tiny little task. It's important for your health! Having a clean mouth feels good! You actually enjoy how you feel afterward! And yet, you just cannot muster the energy to get out of bed and do it. Sound familiar?
Relationship Advicepsychologytoday.com

Do You Allow Your Partner to Invalidate Your Feelings?

Looking to a partner or anyone else to validate feelings can make a person vulnerable to the opinions and judgments of others. A person's family may have invalidated their thoughts and feelings during childhood, leading to the development of a harsh inner critic. Convincing one's inner child that they are...
Healthalbuquerqueexpress.com

Stress and Anxiety issues have multiplied

Sonipat (Haryana) [India], June 21 (ANI/OP Jindal University): The second wave of the covid-19 pandemic is finally beginning to wane in India. The virus still poses serious worldwide threats to public health, however, and interventions to disrupt its spread, such as quarantine and social distancing, can exert their own adverse effects on mental health.
KidsAtlantic City Press

Dr. Nina: Pandemic taking toll on children's mental health

The stress, fear, grief, isolation and uncertainty created by the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact fueled by nonstop messaging can wear anyone down. And many children and teens have had an especially tough time coping. Last week, the CDC released a report warning adolescent hospitalizations due to Covid-19 were on...
Mental HealthPsych Centra

Is Social Media Use Linked to Social Anxiety Symptoms?

Feeling increasingly anxious when scrolling Facebook or Instagram? Maybe social media is fueling your social anxiety symptoms. For many people, social media is a big part of daily life. If you wake up in the morning and grab your phone for the latest Twitter updates, you’re not alone. About 72%...
HealthMedscape News

How Do You Feel About PAs Being Called Physician Associates?

The American Academy of Physician Assistants voted to change their title from "physician assistant" to "physician associate" on May 24. They argue that the change helps to promote the growth of their profession, as well as to deliver quality care to patients. Susan Bailey, MD, outgoing president of the American...
Mental Healthlacomadre.org

Are You Feeling Post-Pandemic Anxiety? Here’s How to Cope

For many of us, the pandemic has been one of the most challenging times in our lives. It was literally a ‘choose your stress’ situation spiking concerns such as our very health, having enough money to meet our families basic needs, childcare for parents who still had to work, and trying to combat depression, anxiety, and the learning gap for our children. Plus the plain old loneliness and isolation from those we love. It was a year full of struggle, and without much joy.
Weight Lossdnyuz.com

Raven-Symoné Shares Weight Loss Secret After Losing 30 Pounds In 3 Months

Raven-Symoné has opened up about her weight loss journey and shared how she managed to lose 30 pounds in three months. The 35-year-old former Disney Channel star appeared in a segment on “Good Morning America” that aired Friday and revealed that she shed a lot of pounds with “very minimal exercise” by making just a few simple changes to her lifestyle.
Musicnewmilfordspectrum.com

Do You Feel Unfulfilled in Your Work Life? Here's How to Change That

The famed self-help coach and entrepreneur Tony Robbins often tells the story about how at the age of 17 he had only $18 left to his name. He was down on his luck and needed to use that money for food. So he went to a local restaurant in town and saw a poor boy there. He ended up giving the money to the boy. Years later he stated that he felt bad for the boy and wanted to help out.
Jobsmumsnet.com

If you are mid 50s, how do you feel about things?

I’m early fifties. I have never been happier. My dickhead STBXH is out of my life. I am financially fine, the kids are healthy and happy, we have a puppy, I have lovely friends, I’ve cut the drama in my life and I am very contented. Physically my knees are...
Public Healthnewsnetnebraska.org

How do you return to treatment? Recover skipping visits and exams due to Covid

Hundreds of thousands of visits, exams, surgeries, and screenings for cancer, diabetes and other illnesses have been “skipped” in the past year due to the coronavirus. A picture showing how the epidemic, in addition to the difficulties and deaths it directly causes, threatens to generate another long wave that must be fixed. Andrea Costa, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health and Ana Lisa Mandorino, Secretary General of Cittadinanzattiva, will try to provide answers to the topic of how to recover lost time, what are the resources and plans, during the new conversation “How to return to treatment? Restore visits and exams skipped due to Covid” scheduled for today Monday 14 June at 5 pm at” Allies for Health “- the new portal dedicated to scientific medical information created by Novartis Italia. To register and participate in the talk, you can click here.
Public Healthmontereycountyweekly.com

It’s reopening day. How are you feeling?

Tajha Chappellet-Lanier here, feeling more tired than I expected on California’s big reopening day. Today, June 15, the state did away with the tiered Blueprint for a Safer Economy system that has defined the experiences and activities that have been available to us since August of 2020. Gone are the days of thinking about risk level in terms of purple, red, orange or yellow. Gone are capacity restrictions and distancing requirements and (for the vaccinated among us) masking rules too (well, in most places except public transit, schools, healthcare settings or by requirement of a business or venue operator).
Alamosa County, COAlamosa Valley Courier

How many hats do you wear?

In the November 13, 2010, Valley Courier, my column --How many hats do you wear?-- was published. I considered different “hats” we’ve worn including the mischievous girl version of Dennis the Menace in preschool and grade school. My personal favorite “hat” was, “Why?”. My parents may well have sighed at...
CancerPosted by
EatThis

One Major Effect of Taking Vitamin D Supplements, Says New Study

Vitamin D has a host of health benefits, however, new research suggests that there's another reason you should at least consider taking a supplement. According to a new study that was highlighted at the American Society of Clinical Oncology 2021 virtual annual meeting, having sufficient vitamin D levels is associated with an increased likelihood of surviving breast cancer.