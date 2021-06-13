IN TREATMENT S4 Week #3: How Do You Feel?

Hundreds of thousands of visits, exams, surgeries, and screenings for cancer, diabetes and other illnesses have been “skipped” in the past year due to the coronavirus. A picture showing how the epidemic, in addition to the difficulties and deaths it directly causes, threatens to generate another long wave that must be fixed. Andrea Costa, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health and Ana Lisa Mandorino, Secretary General of Cittadinanzattiva, will try to provide answers to the topic of how to recover lost time, what are the resources and plans, during the new conversation “How to return to treatment? Restore visits and exams skipped due to Covid” scheduled for today Monday 14 June at 5 pm at” Allies for Health “- the new portal dedicated to scientific medical information created by Novartis Italia. To register and participate in the talk, you can click here.