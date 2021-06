Secrets are often hard to keep in game development, and occasionally a developer’s project is leaked. This happened to Ubisoft back in 2017 with Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, and it may have happened again for its sequel. A leaker by the name of PracticalBrush12, who accurately predicted details on Pokémon Legends: Arceus and the Pokémon Diamond and Pearl remakes, posted a thread on Reddit that features a list of “practical predictions” of games to be shown at E3 2021. It concludes with the specifically named Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope. When pressed for if the leaker knows such a game exists, the person responded, “From the legal point of view I’m just guessing some predictions,” and that plus other comments made suggest the list is all actual E3 game leaks.