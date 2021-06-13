Cancel
Dawn Staley, Becky Hammon among Portland Trail Blazers’ coach candidates

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MBf1x_0aSjnVa600

San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon is a prime candidate for the Portland Trail Blazers’ head coaching vacancy, The Athletic reported Saturday.

The outlet reported that Hammon will also interview for the Orlando Magic opening.

Hammon isn’t the only woman under consideration by Portland. Highly successful South Carolina women’s coach Dawn Staley also is in the mix.

Also Read:
Becky Hammon reportedly candidate for two NBA head coaching jobs

There has never been a women’s head coach in NBA history. Hammon did fill in as coach for two-plus quarters on Dec. 30 when Gregg Popovich got ejected during the second quarter of a 121-107 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Hammon, 44, has been on the Spurs’ staff since 2014. Staley, 51, guided South Carolina to the 2017 NCAA women’s title and to two other Final Four appearances.

The Trail Blazers are also reportedly considering Brooklyn Nets assistant Mike D’Antoni, Los Angeles Clippers assistant Chauncey Billups and Spurs executive Brent Barry. D’Antoni, with a 672-527 record, is the only person in the mix with NBA head coaching experience.

Also Read:
5 top candidates to replace Nate Bjorkgren as Indiana Pacers next head coach

Portland star Damian Lillard has expressed that he wants the new hire to meet his approval. Lillard earlier listed Los Angeles Lakers assistant Jason Kidd as a candidate he’d endorse to replace the fired Terry Stotts but Kidd pull his named out of the running.

–Field Level Media

