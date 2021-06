After taking fans to ‘Astroworld’ with his last album, Travis Scott has his sights set on a new destination: Utopia. Here’s what we know about La Flame’s new album. It’s been a while since the world was gifted a new Travis Scott album. Travis’s Astroworld, the project which cemented his place as one of his generation’s brightest stars, arrived in August 2018 — almost three years ago. While he has released new music since then (2019’s JackBoys, a collab album with rappers Sheck Wes, Don Toliver, Luxury Tax, and Chase B, and some random singles), fans are eagerly awaiting a new project from La Flame. Thankfully, it doesn’t seem like they will have to wait much longer.