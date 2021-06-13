Cancel
Texas State

Young Palestinians’ voices are being heard in Texas

By Jose Arredondo
spectrumlocalnews.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO — Ahmad Kaki, who recently led a march for Palestine, said he always learned history via the Israeli perspective, but now, he says, younger Palestinians are taking advantage of the resources he didn’t have as a kid. “They are getting a more keen understanding of what’s happening, and...

spectrumlocalnews.com
Pepper Pike, OHCleveland Jewish News

Palestinian political analyst to speak at B’nai Jeshurun

Bassem Eid, a Palestinian Jerusalem-based political analyst, human rights advocate and Israeli-Palestinian conflict commentator, will inform Clevelanders on ways they can help Israel and the Palestinians find lasting peace during a lecture series at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike June 25 to June 27. A part of B’nai Jeshurun’s...
Middle EastArkansas Online

Settlers' bid to evict Palestinians sets off brawl in Jerusalem

JERUSALEM -- Palestinians and Jewish settlers hurled stones, chairs and fireworks overnight in a Jerusalem neighborhood where settler groups are trying to evict several Palestinian families, officials said Tuesday. The threatened evictions fueled protests and clashes in the run-up to last month's 11-day Gaza conflict and pose a test for...
ProtestsThe media Line.org

20 Palestinians Injured in Violent Protests in Sheikh Jarrah

At least 20 Palestinians were wounded and four Palestinians arrested during protests in the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah. The protests on Monday night were dispersed by Israel Police officers who used riot dispersal methods such as tear gas and water cannons, as well as batons and sponge-tipped bullets in the effort.
AdvocacyYNET News

'Silent intifada': West Bank is at boiling point

There has been a significant increase in the number of terrorist attacks, clashes, demonstrations and disturbances in the West Bank between Palestinians and security forces since the start of the conflict in Gaza last month. Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter. Close inspection of these incidents shows that this is...
Middle EastJewish Ledger

Poll: Majority of Palestinians support Hamas, not Palestinian Authority

(JNS) Palestinian attitudes have undergone a “paradigm shift” in favor of Hamas, according to a new study. The survey, conducted by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research, found that 53 percent of Palestinians now agree with the statement “Hamas is most deserving of representing and leading the Palestinian people,” versus only 14 percent who say the same of Fatah, led by Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas. The poll was conducted in Judea, Samaria and the Gaza Strip between June 9-12. Sample size was 1,200 adults interviewed face-to-face in 120 random locations. The margin of error was given as 3 percent. The study also found the “overwhelming majority of Palestinians” (77 percent) believe that Hamas won the recent conflict with Israel. Eighteen percent said neither side won and two percent said both won. Only one percent believed Israel had emerged the victor. The vast majority, 94 percent, said they were proud of the Gaza Strip’s performance during the May conflict, with 39 percent explaining they were proud because Gaza had delivered a strike in defense of Jerusalem and exposed the weakness of the Israeli army.
Middle EastMidland Reporter-Telegram

Palestinians say Israel has eased some restrictions on Gaza

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israel on Monday eased some restrictions on the Gaza Strip that have threatened a fragile cease-fire, Palestinian officials said. Hamas, however, said the move was really Israel's attempt to pressure the militant group into making concessions. The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity...
ReligionEvening Star

Young Palestinian Christians issue statement of repentance and hope

FORT WAYNE — The Indiana Center for Middle East Peace last week issued a statement by Young Palestinian Christians. This statement was written “with urgency” by Palestinian Christian young adults, expressing repentance and hope regarding the ongoing injustices. The “Statement of Repentance and Hope” reads:. We Palestinian Christian young adults...
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

Hamas Leader in Gaza Demands Immediate Transfer of Qatari Cash

Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar raised demands for the immediate transfer of Qatari cash to the Gaza Strip, threatening an escalation if that failed to happen, Kan news reported on Monday evening. Sinwar reportedly made the comments during a meeting on Monday with the U.N. Middle East peace envoy Tor Wennesland...
Middle Eastaipac.org

Palestinian Leaders Play Politics with Palestinian Healthcare

The Palestinian Authority has once again endangered the health of its population to vilify Israel. When Israel delivered 100,000 COVID vaccines to the PA on June 18, the PA returned 90,000 doses—falsely claiming that their June 30 expiration date made them impossible to use and implying that Israel was reneging on its offer to help Palestinians.
Worldopiniojuris.org

Unwilling or Unable? The International Community’s Failure to Hold Israel Accountable for the Ongoing Apartheid in Occupied Palestine

[Ahmed Abofoul is a Research Assistant at Kalshoven-Gieskes Forum on International Humanitarian Law and a Guest lecturer of Public International Law at Al-Azhar University – Gaza. He worked as a Research Assistant to Dr. Robert Heinsch and Dr. Giulia Pinzauti in submitting their amicus curiae observations in the Situation in the State of Palestine to the Pre-Trial Chamber I of the International Criminal Court]
United Nationsislamtimes.org

UN Whitewashing “Israeli” Crimes against Palestinian Children!

It further warned that “Ignoring the regime’s crimes would guarantee impunity for the child-killing entity.”. “The UN’s non-inclusion of the Zionist regime in the blacklist of governments and groups violating children’s rights in armed conflicts is a move in favor of the killer and in support of the criminals of the Zionist army and its terrorist settlers, and it would guarantee their escape from punishment,” the ministry said in a statement, Palestine’s Wafa news agency reported.
ReligionPalestine Chronicle

Israel Bans Islamic Movement Leader from Praying at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Israeli occupation forces yesterday banned Member of the Higher Committee for Arabs of the Negev, Sheikh Osama Al-Uqbi, from praying at Al-Aqsa Mosque for one week, Arab48 reported. During this time, Sheikh Al-Uqbi will be under investigation and the ban could be extended, the news site added. Sheikh Al-Uqbi was...
Middle Eastsrnnews.com

The Media Line: Outlawing Far-Right Lehava Group in Israel Would Be ‘Unwise,’ Legal Expert Cautions

Outlawing Far-Right Lehava Group in Israel Would Be ‘Unwise,’ Legal Expert Cautions. Push to have anti-miscegenation organization designated a terror organization could prove to be counter-productive. By Maya Margit/The Media Line. Designating the far-right Jewish anti-miscegenation organization Lehava as a terrorist organization could prove to be counter-productive and even lead...