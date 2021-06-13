Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mississippi State

Body found floating in Mississippi River in St. Rose

By Ryan Arena
heraldguide.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYour email address will not be published.

www.heraldguide.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Local
Mississippi Government
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Saint Rose, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Email Address#Mississippi River
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Monona County, IASioux City Journal

Monona County authorities seeking to ID body found in Missouri River

ONAWA, Iowa -- A fisherman found a body in the Missouri River Sunday, according to a statement from the Monona County Sheriff's Office. At 12:56 p.m., the statement said the Monona County Communications Center received a transferred 911 call from Burt County, advising that a body was discovered in the river north of the Highway 175 bridge, near the Ivy Island area.
Phoenix, AZfox10phoenix.com

FD: Body found floating in Phoenix canal

PHOENIX - An investigation is underway after firefighters say the body of a man was found floating in a Phoenix canal on Monday morning. According to the Phoenix Fire Department, crews found the body near 35th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road. "Unfortunately the patient was beyond resuscitation," the department said...
Arkansas StateArkansas Online

Body found in Arkansas River near Broadway Bridge

A body was found in the Arkansas River early Monday evening, according to the Little Rock Fire Department. Both Little Rock and North Little Rock fire departments responded to the scene on the North Little Rock side near the train bridge upriver from the Broadway Bridge, Capt. Jacob Sadowsky said.
Poughkeepsie, NYMid-Hudson News Network

Body found on Hudson River shoreline

POUGHKEEPSIE – City of Poughkeepsie Police are investigating human remains discovered on the shore of the Hudson River Thursday just before noon. Police and fire personnel were alerted to a body located just south of Shadows Marina by a caller. After further questioning, it was determined that the body was on the shore near Sunfish Cove at the bottom of Prospect Street, south of Shadows.
Charleston, WVwchstv.com

Body found near Elk River bank in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston police are investigating after a deceased body was found Wednesday morning near the Elk River bank. Metro 911 said the body was found near the Washington Street Bridge. Charleston police confirmed it was a man who died and say the death is not suspicious. This...
Fond Du Lac, WI94.3 Jack FM

No Evidence Found in Search for Human Body Parts in Fond du Lac River

FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A search using sonar equipment and divers failed to turn up a human body or body parts from the Fond du Lac River on Wednesday. Local police, firefighters and sheriff’s officials, along with the state Department of Natural Resources, searched a stretch of the river south of Johnson Street. The search was prompted by a citizen’s report of seeing a possible human hand in the water.
Mississippi Statedeltanews.tv

This is the Best City to Live in Mississippi

About one in every five American workers whose job could be performed remotely worked from home before the COVID-19 pandemic. That share jumped to nearly three in four following the abrupt closure of offices nationwide, according to a Pew Research Center survey conducted in October 2020. For millions of Americans, the shift to remote work is now permanent, and the new dynamic means they are no longer tied to a specific city for their job and can choose a place to live based on other factors, including quality of life -- which varies considerably in the United States.
Arizona StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi couple arrested in Arizona, found with 20-pounds of meth, $28,000 in cash

The arrest of a Mississippi man in Arizona sparked a search of his home in Pearl River County, leading to multiple charges being pressed against him by two agencies. Pearl River County Sheriff David Allison said the case began on May 5, when investigators with the local agency were contacted by narcotics investigators from Ash Fork, Arizona that they had just arrested 54-year-old David Wayne Mitchell for allegedly trafficking methamphetamine through their jurisdiction.
Grand Rapids, OHbgindependentmedia.org

Update: Body found in Maumee River identified as truck driver

A body found in the Maumee River this morning has been identified as Maurice Watson, 45, of Edina, Minnesota, according to Wood County Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn. Watson was the driver of a semi truck that drove into a house this morning in Grand Rapids. He then reportedly took off running toward the Maumee River.
Orlando, FLPosted by
Orlando Sentinel

Body found in Central Florida river, deputies say

Deputies are investigating a body discovered in the Banana River off of Merritt Island on Tuesday evening, according to Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. A boater first noticed the body east of Morningside Drive at around 5:30 p.m. BCSO stated. BCSO is investigating the body, but has yet to determine the identity or cause of death. Anyone with information is encouraged to call BCSO at t ...