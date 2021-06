DALLAS — Editor's note: The video above is from an earlier story. Looking for a job? You might find it in the North Texan skies. As air travel demand goes to pre-pandemic levels, airlines are in desperate need of people up front to cover it. The good news is that WFAA has gathered a list of companies with job openings all over the Dallas Fort Worth area with roles that go from entry level positions to management. There are also options open for flight attendants, pilots, engineers and mechanics.