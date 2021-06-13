Cancel
Economy

Brazil’s Central Bank Delays CBDC Timeline to 2024

By San Lee
bitcoinist.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrazil’s central bank, the Banco Central do Brasil (BCB), is pushing for more time to roll out its central bank digital currency (CBDC). Earlier in May, BCB released a document covering the general guidelines and characteristics of Brazil’s future CBDC. Roberto Campos Neto, BCB’s chief central banker, also stated earlier last year that the country would likely be prepared and ready for a digital Real by 2022.

bitcoinist.com
