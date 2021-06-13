Youngstown home damaged in Saturday afternoon fire

Niagara County Sheriff's Office

A home on Oak Street in Youngstown suffered extensive roof and interior damage following an attic fire Saturday afternoon.

According to the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office, calls came in about 3:50 p.m. reporting a fire in the attic of a home at 332 Oak St. Responding deputies confirmed the fire in the single-story home, which was subsequently extinguished by members of Youngstown, Ransomville and Lewiston volunteer fire companies.

The home’s owner had reportedly been performing construction work on the home at the time of the fire.

No injuries were reported and an estimate of damage was unavailable Saturday.