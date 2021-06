BLAINE, Wash. — The U.S.-Canadian border will remain closed through July 21, despite loud pressure from both sides to relax restrictions. The closure has separated families for several months, with the exception of the few who cross into a small park next to the Peace Arch right at the border in Blaine, Wash., where Canadians have been allowed to enter under the watchful eyes of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, at a spot known as "No Man's Land, or the Zero Zone."