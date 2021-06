(Chicago, IL) — The Cubs and Cardinals open a three-game weekend set today at Wrigley Field. Johan Oviedo takes the mound for St. Louis. Chicago has yet to name a starter. Meanwhile, the Cubs open Wrigley Field to 100-percent capacity today for the start of a three-game weekend series against the rival Cardinals. Opening the ballpark to full capacity is part of the state’s move to fully reopen as Illinois enters Phase 5 of its COVID-19 response. Ticket holders no longer must enter at specific gates or times. Face masks are stilled required for fans who aren’t fully vaccinated, unless they are actively eating or drinking while seated.