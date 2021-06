(Minneapolis, MN) -- The Minnesota Twins hit four solo home runs but dropped the series opener to the Houston Astros 6-4 Friday night at Target Field. Josh Donaldson hit the game-tying homer in the eighth inning before Matt Shoemaker gave up the go-ahead R-B-I double and single in the ninth. Nelson Cruz went deep in the first inning, Miguel Sano had a solo shot in the second and Donaldson's first round-tripper came in the third. Bailey Ober pitched five innings of two-run ball and had seven strikeouts for the Twins. Former Minnesota reliever Ryan Pressly tossed a scoreless ninth for his tenth save. Jose Berrios is scheduled to start in game two tonight (Saturday 6:15 p-m).