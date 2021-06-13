A weather data error saw Hartford listed with a high of 154 degrees on multiple TV station graphics
Keith Olbermann once said that the center of hell is Bristol, Connecticut, but as per graphics from at least a couple of TV stations Saturday, the inferno may actually be located elsewhere in the state. Graphics on multiple stations put Hartford at an incredible 154 degrees. This first came up with a graphic tweeted by WPRI (Providence, Rhode Island CBS affiliate) meteorologist T.J. Delsanto:awfulannouncing.com