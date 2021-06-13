Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

A weather data error saw Hartford listed with a high of 154 degrees on multiple TV station graphics

By Andrew Bucholtz
Awful Announcing
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKeith Olbermann once said that the center of hell is Bristol, Connecticut, but as per graphics from at least a couple of TV stations Saturday, the inferno may actually be located elsewhere in the state. Graphics on multiple stations put Hartford at an incredible 154 degrees. This first came up with a graphic tweeted by WPRI (Providence, Rhode Island CBS affiliate) meteorologist T.J. Delsanto:

awfulannouncing.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
State
Rhode Island State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Olbermann
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Stations#Bode#Temperature#Hartford#Wpri#Cbs#Nbc Washington#Storm Team 4#Nws Boston#Metar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Twitter
Related
ChinaPosted by
Reuters

What people are saying about closure of Hong Kong's Apple Daily

HONG KONG, June 23 (Reuters) - Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily is set to print one million copies of its last edition on Thursday, after a year in which it was raided by police and its tycoon owner and other staff were arrested under a national security law. read more.
Congress & CourtsCBS News

Supreme Court sides with cheerleader in free speech case

The Supreme Court ruled in favor of high school cheerleader Brandi Levy, who expressed her disappointment with profanity on social media about not making the varsity squad. The high court ruled her speech was protected by the First Amendment after she was suspended. Jan Crawford has more.
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Five takeaways from New York's primaries

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams has a sizable lead in New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary after voters in the nation’s biggest city went to the polls Tuesday. As of noon Wednesday, Adams, a former police captain, had roughly 32 percent of the vote in the multicandidate field, with civil rights lawyer Maya Wiley almost 10 percentage points behind him and former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia a close third.