Los Angeles Clippers star guard/forward Paul George shoots a jump shot while being defendedNBA - Getty Images. The moment news broke that Los Angeles Clippers star forward and team captain Kawhi Leonard had been ruled out for game 5 against the Utah Jazz, The majority of the sports world, Including myself, wrote the Clippers off and figured their season was going to come to an end in the next two games that were to follow suit. Although there was one person who had other plans. That person was Los Angeles Clippers second-best player on the team, Paul George.