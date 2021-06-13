Cancel
Tennessee State

Tennessee drowns LSU 4-2 in Game 1 of Knoxville Super Regional

By Jake Nichols
VolunteerCountry
VolunteerCountry
 10 days ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- The clouds opened suddenly on Saturday, and rain poured in sheets across the turf at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

LSU third-baseman Cade Doughty knocked a solo home run during the downpour, which foreshadowed a 50-minute lightning delay in Tennessee's first Super Regional matchup against the Tigers.

The Vols didn't flinch. And neither did their crowd.

Fueled by a packed house and a three-run sixth inning, Tennessee roared back from two one-run deficits to clinch a 4-2 win over the Bayou Bengals on Saturday night.

That crowd wasn't just inside the gates, either, as Tennessee hosted a "Big Orange Block Party" for those who didn't get tickets to the game.

“I don’t know how you beat that environment, other than keep the rain away,” Tony Vitello said. “Although the rain seemed to stoke the fire a little bit.”

Now, UT needs just one more victory this weekend to ignite its first College World Series appearance since 2005.

"It's kind of been a rough go from Day One," added Vitello. "Somehow, the kids have embraced that and almost welcomed it."

Sixth-inning singles get the job done

Tennessee also welcomed the aforementioned sixth frame.

Max Ferguson drew a walk before Jake Rucker doubled to left field, and Drew Gilbert scored Ferguson with a fielder's choice single to tie the score at 2-2.

Luc Lipcius put the Vols at a 3-2 advantage with another fielder's choice single, and Jordan Beck knocked an RBI single to score the third run of the frame for a 4-2 lead.

“They didn’t really hit balls hard, and yet they were able to scratch three runs across, and that was the ballgame,” said LSU coach Paul Mainieri.

The Tigers' second run on Saturday had come off an errant throw from Connor Pavolony to score Drew Bianco, while the Vols' catcher came through with an RBI groundout in the third inning to put Tennessee on the board.

That groundout was one of two redemption-fueled moments for Pavolony, who later gunned down Dylan Crews to cap a double play in the top of the eighth inning.

"Cheese" delivers the cheddar, and...

Following the win, Tennessee starter Chad Dallas said the Vols "stayed positive" through the deficits, waiting "for something to go (their) way."

And "Cheese," as he is affectionately known, was a big part of that "something."

The junior right-hander notched a career-high 12 strikeouts in six innings against the Tigers.

Notably, five of those strikeouts came against Dylan Crews and Tre' Morgan III -- two of the first three hitters in LSU's lineup.

Dallas also kept the ball after the rain delay, and there was no question in his mind when play was stopped.

"There was nothing that was going to take me out of that game," he said. "No matter how long (the delay) was."

Added Vitello: "He's not going to let anything happen that he doesn't want to. He just kind of had that look of determination, like he was in 'get it done' mode."

All of those moments emphasized Dallas' leadership. Arguably, though, his biggest moment of the day came in a second meeting with Cade Doughty.

After giving up the solo shot to Doughty early-on, Dallas faced the LSU third-baseman again in the top of the fourth frame. This time, the Texas native wouldn't be denied. He got Doughty swinging before strutting back toward Tennessee's dugout.

The sequence kept the score tied 1-1, and it brought Lindsey Nelson Stadium to one of several roars on Saturday night.

...Hunley slams the door

Though Dallas' moment was big, Hunley's was arguably even bigger.

After replacing Dallas in relief, the composed senior maintained control for three innings. He allowed three hits, dealt four strikeouts, and delivered the final blow via a full-count strikeout with runners on second and third.

"He does it against everybody," said Mainieri on the Vols' closer. "He's tremendous. I thought he rose up and got a big strikeout there at the end."

Hunley flexed after the payoff pitch, which marked the end to his program-record-breaking 33rd appearance this season.

Then, his teammates sprinted out of the dugout to join a party that’s one win from the College World Series.

Longtime OL Target Ryan Brubaker Discusses Tennessee OV, More

Denver (Pa.) Cocalico Offensive Tackle Ryan Brubaker quickly became one of the most sought-after prospects in the nation once his junior tape made its rounds. The 6'6", 285-pounds prospect was diligent in the recruiting process leading up to the month of June, and he has already utilized four official visits this month, with one more on tap. The Keystone State standout discusses all of this and more with VR2 on Sports Illustrated.
Tony Vitello Named Perfect Game Coach of the Year

Tennessee's magical season will continue this weekend in Omaha, as the Volunteers have landed and already started to prepare for Sunday's showdown against Virginia. The post-season honors have continued to roll in for the Vols, and the latest one is for Tony Vitello. Vitello was named the Coach of the...
Vols Hosting Transfer All-American CB on Weekend Visit

Tennessee has worked the transfer portal intensely since the end of spring practice. The Vols have made several key additions, including Juwan Mitchell, Da'Jon Terry, Joe Mitchell, and others. Now, on an important weekend visit, Tennessee will host Kansas transfer and freshman All-American transfer Karon Prunty on an official visit.
Week 1 Opponent Preview: Bowling Green Falcons

Tennessee football will return to Neyland Stadium to open the 2021 season with a date against the Bowling Green Falcons on Thursday, September 2 at 7:00 p.m. The Vols have had an action-packed offseason to say the least, landing multiple big time transfers such as Da'Jon Terry and Juwan Mitchell to give them more upside going into the fall. The Falcons have had a quieter offseason, but it has not been silent. Washington transfer WR Austin Osborne found a new home in Bowling Green, and Michigan State transfer TE Tommy Guajardo looks to make an impact with the Falcons as a redshirt freshman.
VR2 on SI Podcast: Recapping Super Regionals, Looking Ahead to the CWS

Host Jack Foster and Jake Nichols break down Tennessee's Super Regional sweep of LSU and talk about what that means for the Vols' confidence in the CWS. Jake has high hopes for the Omavols in the CWS but notes that Vanderbilt is an intimidating obstacle on the road to a CWS championship. All that and more in the latest edition of the VR2 on SI Podcast! Listen to the full podcast below:
Vols WR Malachi Wideman No Longer With Team

Malachi Wideman was widely viewed as one of the biggest recruiting win's of Jeremy Pruitt's tenure. Tennessee went into the Sunshine State and poached one of the most highly sought-after two-sport stars in the country. Wideman, at the time, was being recruited to play football and basketball at the Power Five level.
Elite LB Drayk Bowen Recaps Visit To Tennessee

Tennessee hosted elite 2023 linebacker Drayk Bowen last weekend for an unofficial visit. The Merrillville (Ind.) Andrean High School standout recapped the trip with VR2 on SI. "We got there, went around the facilities, met the coaches and went around the campus," Bowen said of how the visit started. "Once we got back (we) did a photoshoot, then ate lunch which we paid for and met with coach Heupel and coach BJ, then went to the baseball field."
Social Media Reacts to Vols Punching Ticket to Omaha

Tony Vitello's Tennessee Volunteers punched their ticket to Omaha yesterday after a 15-6 beat down of LSU. The win marked Tennessee's first College World Series berth since 2005, and their was plenty of excitement in the social media world. One of the first people to congratulate Tennessee on securing a...