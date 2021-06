Sometimes it’s difficult to be positive when so much around us seems gloomy, doomy, and dark. The climate crisis is reaching the point of no return and world leaders are ignoring it, no matter what their happy G7 faces say. Dealing with big problems takes big acts of courage, but all we get is a teeny, oops-a-daisy, let’s stop using plastic bottles and hey, we gave ya two more miles per gallon out of our ginormous cars, so you can drive instead of walk to the corner store that is now a huge warehouse store with an equally huge parking lot that spews toxins into our water table.