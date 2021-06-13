Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clemson, SC

Re: Elkington- had dinner w him one night at an outing

tigernet.com
 10 days ago

And played a few holes the next day. Great guy. Beautiful swing. woner how he ever hits one off line. I think injuries, allergies, and some sinus problems ampered his career. While we're talking friendly golf... Luke was the 133 rated player for this class. So I think Skeeta56 was right last night, we probably didn't recruit him. We do have the #24 rated player from the 21 class coming in. Although it's hard (for me anyway) to find golf class rankings. I do know we were NOT in the top 10 in 2021. AZ st was 1, Duke was 2nd and I think Tennessee was 3rd. UNC was in there as well as USC but not sure which USC.

www.tigernet.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clemson, SC
Sports
State
Tennessee State
City
Clemson, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#Unc#Usc#Eagle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
University of North Carolina
News Break
BMW
News Break
Golf
News Break
Sports
Related
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Re: Has UGA had any gay coaches?

I think it's something to celebrate like Clemson does, but I'm sincerely curious; I don't follow UGA athletics much outside of football I guess but I know a few UGA fans participate here on TigerNet so many they can help.
Golfwnewsj.com

Night golf outing at Harmon Golf Club

A night golf event will be held Saturday at Harmon Golf Club. Checkin begins at 6 p.m. with dinner at 8 p.m. Play is set to begin at 9 p.m. Price ($45 non members, $35 full members) includes greens fees, cart fees, prizes, two beverages, two glow balls and dinner.
MLBMLB

Slam, 'great inning' give Nats W, 'fun night'

WASHINGTON -- After Saturday’s nightcap loss to the Giants in extra innings, manager Dave Martinez noted the Nationals’ squandered offensive opportunities and missed chances with runners in scoring position that resulted in zeros on the scoreboard. “They’re trying too much to do something that we shouldn’t really be doing,” he...
Worldirvinetimes.com

The sporting weekend in pictures

The oldest international rivalry in football took place at Wembley as England played out a goalless draw with Scotland on Friday night. John Stones hit the post in the first half, while Jordan Pickford produced a fine save to deny Stephen O’Donnell in a tense Group D clash in the European Championship.
NBAstreakingthelawn.com

Trey Murphy III staying in the NBA Draft and forgoing his remaining eligibility

Well, it’s official. Trey Murphy III confirmed on Twitter that he would remain in the NBA Draft and forgo the remainder of his eligibility at Virginia. This news was to be expected based on his improved draft stock over the past few months, but it will be sad not to see him in a Virginia jersey next year.
Basketballwtmj.com

06-15-21 WTMJ Nights w/ Scott Warras

Normally, we don’t have a WTMJ Nights program if there are sports on. However, tonight was a special case! With Bucks Playoff basketball not starting until 7, the time from 6p-7p must be filled! And it is, with WTMJ Nights w/ Scott Warras! Tonight’s show begins with Scott remembering his weekend assignment that he forgot to do. Plus, we give the latest on the FPC countdown with a development with former Chief Alfonso Morales. Plus Great Scott! And we have a caller ask the pivotal question; what exactly is WTMJ Nights? Enjoy!
Golfmidwestradio.ie

Golfer with Castlerea connection finishes second at Meijer Classic

Leona Maguire claimed a fourth top 10 finish of the season on LPGA Tour. The Cavan golfer finished second in the Meijer Classic in Michigan, just two shots behind the winner Nelly Korda, who posted a winning score of 25 under par. Leona is an Honorary Member of Castlerea Golf...
MLBCBS Sports

Cardinals' Kwang Hyun Kim: Allows one in short outing

Kim (1-5) lost Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader 1-0 to Atlanta, going four innings and allowing one run on three hits and a walk with two strikeouts. Kim only threw 47 pitches and made one mistake to Ronald Acuna that ended up costing the Cardinals the game, as they failed to put any runs on the board. Kim has allowed four runs or less in all 11 starts but is averaging less than five innings per turn, which severely limits his upside.
Golfsecrant.com

Golfer Paige Spiranac Is A Big Fan Of Ball Grabbers

We see golfer Paige Spiranac's awesome swing quite often, however, we never see where it lands. Like all of us, it always doesn't end up where she wants it, which makes it a good time for some ball grabbing... quote:. Not every shot is a good one but you always...
GolfTyler Morning Telegraph

Mia Nixon wins Katy golf tournament

Canton’s Mia Nixon captured first place in the Texas Golf Association’s Ninth Annual Flodder Financial Shootout on Tuesday at The Club at Falcon Point in Katy. Nixon, a two-time state golf champion from Martin’s Mill High School, had a two-round score of 1-over 145 (71-74) to win by five strokes over Humble’s Morgan Ankenbrand (79-71—150) in the Texas Legends Junior Tour event. Placing third was McKinney’s Jenna Madden (76-75—151).
MLBallfans.co

Daz shushes heckler (his dad) with clutch hit

Daz Cameron made a quick impression on his manager with his ability to put tough moments behind him. Still, there was one heckler at Angel Stadium the Tigers rookie outfielder won’t soon forget. “My dad and my family were sitting close to the on-deck circle,” Cameron said. “Before one AB,...
GolfPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Leona Maguire: "My game is in good shape"

From the first tee shot on Thursday until the final putt on Sunday, Ireland’s Leona Maguire put up a good fight in the Meier Classic for Simply Give, playing more like an LPGA Tour veteran than a second-year rookie. The No. 88-ranked player in the Rolex Ranking never let winner...
Golfdailymagazine.news

Jon Rahm supplants Dustin Johnson as No. 1 in Official World Golf Ranking

Among the spoils of Jon Rahm's U.S. Open victory is a return to the top of the Official World Golf Ranking. Rahm supplanted Dustin Johnson atop the rankings thanks to the Spaniard's triumph at Torrey Pines. Johnson had been No. 1 since winning in last year's playoffs. Rahm previously was No. 1 for a total of four weeks, prior to DJ's ascension.