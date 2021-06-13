Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Netanyahu out, Bennett in as Israel marks end of an era

By Jeffrey Heller, Maayan Lubell
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 15 days ago

Benjamin Netanyahu’s record 12-year run as Israel’s prime minister ended on Sunday with parliament approving a new “government of change” led by nationalist Naftali Bennett, an improbable scenario few Israelis once could have imagined.

But the razor-thin 60-59 vote of confidence in a coalition of left-wing, centrist, right-wing and Arab parties with little in common except a desire to unseat Netanyahu, only underscored its likely fragility.

In Tel Aviv, thousands turned out to welcome the result, after four inconclusive elections in two years.

"I am here celebrating the end of an era in Israel," said Erez Biezuner in Rabin Square. "We want them to succeed and to unite us again," he added, as flag-waving supporters of the new government sang and danced around him.

But a combative Netanyahu, 71,said he would be back sooner than expected. "If we are destined to go into the opposition, we will do so with our heads held high until we can topple it," he told parliament before Bennett was sworn in.

The new government largely plans to avoid sweeping moves on hot-button international issues such as policy toward the Palestinians, and to focus instead on domestic reforms.

Palestinians were unmoved by the change of administration, predicting that Bennett, a former defence chief who advocates annexing parts of the occupied West Bank, would pursue the same right-wing agenda as Likud party leader Netanyahu.

Under the coalition deal, Bennett, a 49-year-old Orthodox Jew and high-tech millionaire, will be replaced as prime minister in 2023 by centrist Yair Lapid, 57, a popular former television host.

With his far-right Yamina party winning only six of parliament's 120 seats in the last election, Bennett's ascension to the premiership was a political jaw-dropper.

Interrupted by non-stop shouts of "liar" and "shame" from Netanyahu loyalists in parliament, Bennett thanked the former prime minister for his "lengthy and achievement-filled service."

But little love has been lost between the two men: Bennett once served as Netanyahu's chief of staff and had a rocky relationship with him as defence minister. Although they are both right-wingers, Bennett spurned Netanyahu's call after the March 23 election to join him.

CONGRATULATIONS FROM BIDEN

U.S. President Joe Biden congratulated Bennett andLapid, saying he looked forward to strengthening the “close and enduring” relationship between the two countries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11vtBa_0aSjlfO400
Head of Oposition Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel Prime Minister Naftali Bennett gesture following the vote on the new coalition at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

"My administration is fully committed to working with the new Israeli government to advance security, stability, and peace for Israelis, Palestinians, and people throughout the broader region," Biden said in a statement.

Netanyahu - widely known as 'Bibi' - was Israel's longest-serving leader, serving as prime minister since 2009 after a first term from 1996 to 1999.

The most dominant Israeli politician of his generation, he had become the face of Israel on the international stage, with his polished English and booming baritone voice.

He used his global stature to resist calls for Palestinian statehood, describing it as a danger to Israel's security. Instead, he sought to bypass the Palestinian issue by forging diplomatic deals with regional Arab states, on the back of shared fears of Iran.

But he was a divisive figure at home and abroad, weakened by repeated failure to clinch a decisive election victory, and by an ongoing corruption trial in which he has denied any wrongdoing.

His opponents have long reviled what they see as Netanyahu's divisive rhetoric, underhanded political tactics and subjection of state interests to his own political survival.

He hoped to prevail on the back of Israel's world-beating COVID-19 vaccination rollout, but was dogged by opponents who called him "Crime Minister" and accused him of earlier mishandling the coronavirus crisis and its economic fallout.

BUSINESS AHEAD

Addressing parliament, Bennett echoed Netanyahu's call for the United States not to return to the 2015 nuclear pact between Iran and world powers, a deal abrogated by Biden's predecessor, Donald Trump.

"Renewal of the nuclear agreement with Iran is a mistake, an error that would again grant legitimisation to one of the darkest and violent regimes in the world," Bennett said. "Israel will not allow Iran to equip itself with nuclear weapons."

Thanking Biden for his "years of commitment to Israel's security", and for "standing by Israel" during fighting with Hamas militants in Gaza last month, Bennett said his government would pursue good relations with U.S. Democrats and Republicans alike.

At home, Bennett has angered right-wingers, however, by breaking a campaign pledge in joining forces with Lapid, having to fend off allegations from Netanyahu that he defrauded the electorate. Bennett cited the national interest, arguing that a fifth election would have been a disaster for Israel.

Both Bennett and Lapid have said they want to bridge political divides and unite Israelis.

But the new Cabinet, which met for the first time late on Sunday, faces huge foreign, security and financial challenges: Iran, a fragile ceasefire with Palestinian militants in Gaza, a war crimes probe by the International Criminal Court, and post-pandemic economic recovery.

Bennett listed as priorities reforms in education, health, cutting red tape to grow businesses and lower housing costs. Coalition leaders have said it would pass a two-year budget to help stabilise the country’s finances.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
Reuters

Reuters

138K+
Followers
166K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Benjamin Netanyahu
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iran#Palestinians#Parliament#Israelis#Arab#Likud#Orthodox#Jew#Hamas#Democrats#Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
Palestine
News Break
Middle East
Related
Middle Eastwashingtonnewsday.com

Israel Attacks Gaza, Hamas Deploys Fire Balloons as Conflict Flares After Netanyahu

Israel Attacks Gaza, Hamas Deploys Fire Balloons as Conflict Flares After Netanyahu. The Israeli military has confirmed an aircraft attack in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, retaliating against incendiary balloons deployed by Hamas. The incident comes just two days after Israel’s former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was deposed. In reaction...
WorldPrime Minister of Canada

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with Prime Minister of Israel Naftali Bennett

Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with the Prime Minister of Israel, Naftali Bennett. Prime Minister Trudeau congratulated Prime Minister Bennett on the formation of a new Israeli government with Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid. Prime Minister Trudeau highlighted the close relationship between Canada and Israel, bound together by shared democratic values and vibrant people-to-people ties.
Middle EastPosted by
Reuters

Sisi stresses effort to rebuild Gaza in first call with Bennett

CAIRO, June 28 (Reuters) - Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi told Israel's new leader on Monday it was important to follow through on Egypt-backed efforts to rebuild the Gaza Strip following last month's fighting there, the Egyptian presidency said. In his first phone call with Naftali Bennett since Bennett took...
Middle Eastsdjewishworld.com

Cracks in Israel’s Government Coalition, Opposition

JERUSALEM — Some instances from the beginning of Israel’s new government:. Likud has picked on a law of family reunification in order to embarrass, and perhaps defeat the Bennett-Lapid government. It’s a law that prevents Palestinians, who marry Israeli Arabs, to acquire citizenship in Israel. It’s been on the books since 2003, but has effect only for a year. Thus, it has to be renewed annually.
Foreign PolicyUSA Today

Blinken, Lapid meet in Rome amid reset US-Israel relations

ROME — Hush-hush diplomacy. In-person visits. Hush-hush diplomacy. In-person visits. And a very public no-surprises agreement on Iran. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid met in Rome on Sunday as their new governments look to turn the page on former President Donald Trump and former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose close alliance aggravated partisan divisions within both countries.
Worldsdjewishworld.com

Israel’s new FM tells US of Iran concerns but promises to work together

Rome (AFP) – Israel’s foreign minister on Sunday voiced concern over US diplomacy with Iran but promised a less confrontational approach, in the new government’s first high-level talks with the Jewish state’s closest ally. Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, a centrist who masterminded a coalition that this month unseated veteran right-wing leader Benjamin Netanyahu, flew to Rome to meet US Secretary of State Antony Blinken who is on a European tour. Lapid said he was ready to work with the United States to minimise conflict with the Palestinians following bloodshed last month — but made clear his w…
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Israeli ambassador to United States resigns

Israel’s ambassador to the U.S. resigned on Sunday, hours after welcoming Israeli President Reuven Rivlin to D.C., where he will meet on Monday with President Biden at the White House. Why it matters: Gilad Erdan's decision comes as the Biden administration and new Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett feel each...
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

The new Middle East emerges in the Knesset

This month, Israeli political leaders announced a historic unity governing coalition — the most diverse ideological, political, and religious in the country’s history. Led by the centrist Yesh Atid party, in tandem with the firmly right-wing Yamina party, it draws on parties of Israeli Jews from the Left and the Right. But to secure its one-vote margin in Israel’s 120-seat Knesset, it will be joined for the first time by a party representing Israeli Arab Muslims. Politically, it is a marriage of convenience designed to oust Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving prime minister, but its reverberations are being heard from Gaza to Tehran and well beyond.
Middle EastThe Guardian

There’s little cause for hope in Israel’s new government

In his speech to the Knesset as incoming prime minister of Israel, Naftali Bennett had very little to say about his country’s biggest challenge, making peace with the Palestinians. It was as though by giving them only the briefest of mentions, the Palestinians, the nation that has lived under Israeli occupation for the past 54 years, would be obliterated out of existence. Instead he said he would “strengthen the building of communities across the land of Israel”, a statement clearly intended to include settlements in the occupied West Bank. Yet this was not the only violation of international law that appeared in the speech. In a clear rejection of the Oslo accords signed between Israel and the PLO in 1993 and 1995, he brazenly promised to “ensure Israel’s national interests in Area C”. This comprises some 60% of the area of the West Bank occupied by Israel in 1967, which according to those accords was to be handed back to the Palestinians.
Middle Eastretailcrowd.co.uk

Index – Abroad – The end of the Netanyahu era, Naftali Bennett is the new Israeli Prime Minister

Israel’s legislature, which has 120 members, writes on Sunday of confidence in the new coalition government Harrick. Parliament backed the new eight-party government, headed by the ultra-nationalist Jamina party chairman Naftali Bennett, by 60 votes to 59 against, ending Benjamin Netanyahu’s 12-year rule. Under the coalition agreement, Naftali Bennett could...
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

Who Is Naftali Bennett? Benjamin Netanyahu Replacement Sees Israel Shift Further Right

On Sunday, Naftali Bennett became Israel's new prime minister after the Israeli parliament approved a new coalition government, effectively ending Benjamin Netanyahu's 12-year premiership. A tech millionaire turned right-wing politician, Bennett could usher Israel into a more aggressively nationalist era than his predecessor—particularly as it pertains to the Palestinians. Bennett,...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Blinken and pope hold talks at Vatican after U.S. bishops' vote

VATICAN CITY, June 28 (Reuters) - Pope Francis on Monday held talks with U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, who was visiting the Vatican in the wake of a decision by American Catholic bishops that could lead them to deny Communion to President Joe Biden. Blinken is the highest-ranking U.S....