Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Re: One Overlooked Bad Habit In Some Televised Sports ---

tigernet.com
 11 days ago

Re: One Overlooked Bad Habit In Some Televised Sports --- Re: One Overlooked Bad Habit In Some Televised Sports --- Baseball... they ALL used to chew tobacco, and you certainly don't swallow that stuff. I'm sure it's no longer allowed to even do so these days, but was a guy thing back in the day. I remember (quite awhile ago) on a construction job site, a worker with a chaw in his mouth asked his boss if he chewed tobacco, it was such a great buzz - and the man casually replied, "oh, no... I don't even eat shi!!"

www.tigernet.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball#Bad Habit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
tigernet.com

Re: This seems pretty reckless. He is a great player too.

I just sit here wondering, "just how stupid does one have to be, knowing you're a "spotlight gathering" guy, and doing something that will bring any little thing (not saying this is little or big) into the spotlight, and you go and make a really stupid decision like that? I'm not saying whether having the item was bad, or good, but why let it be part of an equation that potentially constricts the image and potential of your future, much less the futures of the entire franchise that bet on you? Also, please consider that this young man has gone to college somewhere, so he should be somewhat smarter than many others who do stupid things. Enough vent from "old Duga", but it really is hard to fix stupid. Is he a coot? That might answer many ?'s.
Bad Axe, MIPosted by
Bad Axe News Watch

Trending local sports in Bad Axe

(BAD AXE, MI) Bad Axe sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Bad Axe sports. For more stories from the Bad Axe area, click here.
Workoutsboxrox.com

10 Bad Habits Good CrossFit Athletes Should Always Avoid

Ben Bergeron is one very experienced athlete, who has coached Katrin Davidsdottir to win the CrossFit Games. He is a best-selling author and the owner of Community Fitness New England and team CompTrain, which is now home to Chandler Smith, Brook Wells, as well as Davidsdottir. Here are his list...
MLBallfans.co

Let’s Talk About Some Overlooked Defenders

I love defense in baseball. In my former years here at BtBScore I had a running feature called “Let’s Talk About Defense.” Prior to my rejoining the site, I had started a brief and ill-fated Substack that went by “Glove Language.” Defense is my thing, both from an aesthetics point-of-view and just the nature of it all.
High SchoolPosted by
247Sports

Where future Gamecocks stand in the baseball rankings

Summer schedules are just getting going for high school baseball players, which means its time for analysts from the likes of Perfect Game and Prep Baseball report to see guys back on the field. Over the next several months, players will be evaluated and move up and down in the rankings from the various services.
NFLchatsports.com

Could NIL Be a Massive Win for the NFL?

The NFL is obviously dependent on the collegiate talent pipeline as its universal lifeblood, but over the years, it has become increasingly dependent on college football as a source of intellectual property as well. Practice limitations at the professional level hamper the amount of time coaches have to spend with...
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Re: think the transfer portal is bad now

The big name college players can make money at any school but if the rest of the players around them are underpaid there will be problems. We recruit good olineman and we have very few areas to market him but S cal can use buses, taxi's, vending machines, heck even autograph shows in LA will be bigger than anything CU can put together so if you think the big city schools do not have an advantage or the bigger States then you are wrong and just wait and see what happens.
NFLpittsburghsportsnow.com

Reddit Post Ranks Pitt among Best CFB Teams By Value of Players Drafted from 2011-20

The Reddit user “JPAnalyst” did some serious research to dive deep into how college football teams produce NFL talent. The user utilized expected approximate value, a metric that measures how valuable a player should be based on draft position, and approximate value, a measurement of how valuable they really are, to show who has produced the best picks based on value in when they were selected. The user figured where each school with 20+ drafted players from 2011-20 stacked up in player performance relative to draft spot and shared his findings here, including a chart to break it all down.
College Sportssaturdaydownsouth.com

Monday's updated College World Series schedule

The action from Omaha continues on Monday as the College World Series is heating up. Monday features two matchups, including arguably the favorite to win the tournament, the Vanderbilt Commodores. Vanderbilt and NC State each won their first matchup of the 2021 College World Series, while the loser of the...
Sportssportswar.com

Personally I'd rather watch women's lacrosse

NBA stinks. Too much walking, too much flopping, too much clear out-one on one offense, too much whining and complaining by players, too much politics, too much agenda, and the list goes on. Again, just me. Love college basketball, but won't watch NBA.
NFLtigernet.com

you are 30 years late if you think stipends began about

3 - 5 years ago... they might not have been called stipends, but athletes have been getting money as a part of their scholarship allocation since I was at Clemson in the mid 80's... LOL. In general, people don't like change unless it benefits them. Re: In general, people don't...
Footballinsidepacksports.com

CHARTING THE RUNNING GAME: Same-Side Runs

We take an in-depth look at a specific aspect of NC State's rushing attack in this edition of Charting The Running Game!. To watch this video, you must be a Inside Pack Sports Premium subscriber. Subscribe Try Premium for $1 Log In. Trial only available to users who have never...
Basketballtigerdroppings.com

re: sharing some good news

That is great news. You'll be whacking off with that arm again in no time. re: sharing some good newsPosted on 6/18/21 at 11:40 pm to GeorgeTheGreek. Congrats buddy! Just learned I’ll be in Houston for a week next May. Hopefully I’ll get a chance to see you. our hang...