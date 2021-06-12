Re: One Overlooked Bad Habit In Some Televised Sports ---
Baseball... they ALL used to chew tobacco, and you certainly don't swallow that stuff. I'm sure it's no longer allowed to even do so these days, but was a guy thing back in the day. I remember (quite awhile ago) on a construction job site, a worker with a chaw in his mouth asked his boss if he chewed tobacco, it was such a great buzz - and the man casually replied, "oh, no... I don't even eat shi!!"