BRANFORD, Conn. — A dog named Justice is on the road to recovery after he was found behind a Walmart in Branford on June 17. The Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter said on Facebook that the dog was found sunburnt, emaciated, dehydrated, and scared. According to the shelter, it was clear the dog had been left out in the elements for a while, to the point he had burns on his face and paws.