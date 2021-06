MADISON, Ala. — With the Trash Pandas away, the kids come to play. A summer camp for kids ages 5-12 is going on all week at Toyota Field. “We actually started a summer camp program last year when parents had to go to work and didn't have anywhere to take the kids,” explained Gayle Milam, the director of stadium events. “So, it was such a success last year that we wanted to do it again this year. We had this open schedule where our team was on the road. So it's like let's bring the kids in and have a great time again.”