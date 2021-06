"Our daughter Penelope ended up being in the show. There was a part for a 9-year-old, and I was like, 'If we don't let her audition for this, she's going to kill us,'" Fey said on the Today Show. Penelope put herself "on tape" but lost out on the role to another actress. "I can't let the boss' kid get the first part job they ever audition for," Fey joked. But the actress who was cast ended up dropping out due to the pandemic. "I was like, Penelope, you're up." Fey said. Girls5eva marked Penelope Richmond's second acting credit after making an Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt cameo in 2015.