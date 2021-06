“The times they are a-changin.” Bob Dylan’s generation-defining hit single is an American anthem that showed his insight into the workings of the world in the 1960s. Fast forward decades later, and we see that times are still changing, especially when you look at the evolution of pickup trucks like the Chevy Silverado. Almost as iconic as Dylan himself, the Silverado has always been a workhorse, but we see a shift in who’s getting behind the wheel as buyers are no longer limited to farmers and ranchers but are from all walks of life. As your Chevy Silverado 1500 dealer, we’re excited by this shift because it means more of our customers get to experience the capability of an icon like the Silverado.