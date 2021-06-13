UFC 263 Results: Belal Muhammad defeats Demian Maia (Highlights)
Tonight’s UFC 263 main card features a welterweight bout between former title challenger Demian Maia and surging contender Belal Muhammad. Maia (28-10 MMA) will be returning to the Octagon for the first time since suffering a first-round TKO loss to Gilbert Burns in March of 2020. Prior to that setback, the Brazilian submission specialist had put together a three-fight win streak, which included stoppage victories over Ben Askren and Lyman Good.www.bjpenn.com